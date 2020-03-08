INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: President Stacey Poirier finds the Studio Theatre a place where everyone is equal

Stacey Poirier is the president of the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society and someone who is dedicated to providing opportunities for the youth of the community. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

For years now the Williams Lake Studio Theatre has provided lakecity actors a safe place to grow and learn, something that current president Stacey Poirier loves about it.

Poirier was born and raised in Williams Lake and, next to three short stints away as a young adult, the community has always been her heart and home. Growing up she said she was very lucky to have had theatre in her life, even if her family had to deal with her wandering around the house singing at the top of her lungs while she was very small.

“Mom says I basically was born an actor,” Poirier remarked with a laugh.

At the age of six, Poirier took part in her first play which cemented her lifetime passion for theatre throughout high school and into her adult life. Describing it as her true love, Poirier said she enjoys the holistic experience of it all when you get out under the lights and start to develop a character for an audience.

The non-acting side of theatre, such as working backstage, building sets and helping with cleanup can very grounding, Poirier said and just as rewarding as “shining under those lights.” The fact that theatre folk, the WLST in particular, are so accepting and nurturing of people who want to learn new things is something Poirier loves to see and foster through her leadership.

In late 2019 Poirier ran for and won the presidency of the WLST. which she pursued after working more in the technical side of theatre and serving on the board in past. She decided to take that plunge in part because of the experience she’s gained over the years but also because she knew that the people on the board were there to support her and work with her to realize their shared vision.

“When you enter into a position of leadership, it comes with definite challenges but it does come with definite rewards,” Poirier said. “Yes I have the title but I’m not out there by myself, in anything.”

In the interest of including everyone in decisions, Poirier has made the WLST’s board meetings more open to the public and setting up committees to make important decisions. Currently, she’s said they’re working towards making the theatre more accessible for youth and the wider community to attract new members. Poirier said she’s seen a real push over the last few years to give lakecity youth more activities to do and wants the WLST to be a part of that.

When it comes to being a woman in a leadership role, Poirier said that with the WLST it hasn’t been difficult at all.

“In this role, I’m a human, I’m a person and that is probably the most important thing that this group of people, I don’t know if they realize it, is there is no gender bias in this group,” Poirier said. “If you want to pick up a drill and learn how to use it, someone will teach you, it may be a woman. If you want to anything in this group of people it doesn’t matter age, gender, race, sex, sexual orientation or religious belief.”

Poirier said that at the WLST at least, such things really don’t matter and the safety that type of mentality instills is something she’s very grateful for every day.

She invites anyone and everyone in the community to come and join this special group of people.



