Denza Phung

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Denza Phung leading by example

Denza Phung is helping to lead the way for young girls in the community.

Denza Phung is helping lead the way for young girls in the community.

The 14-year-old, Grade 9 Lake City secondary student is the SD27 2018 First Nations Role Model and is the first Métis to be recognized with the honour.

She said she prides herself on setting a good example and volunteering in the community.

Among her many talents, Denza plays violin with the LCSS junior band and enjoys creating artwork.

Of her time spent so far as First Nations Role Model, Denza said it’s “been cool.”

“I’ve gone to two powwows and done some cultural days. We went to the Kamloops powwow, and been to a few elementary schools where I think a lot of kids have found inspiration, and a lot of kids have said I’ve inspired them to run (for role model),” Denza said.

READ MORE: First Nations Role Model takes the stage at Jamboree

“It’s very special to me. I’ve been really in touch with my culture all my life and it’s nice to be the First Nations Role Model now.”

Denza volunteers for the Cariboo Chilcotin Métis Association, and is a big sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake and District.

Asked what advice she would give to young girls hoping to make a difference in their community, Denza said don’t be afraid of hard work.

“If you really want to work toward something you can,” she said. “I’d say work toward anything. Hard work and perseverance will pay off.

“I’ve had a lot of fun (in my role). I’ve been to a few schools and it’s been really nice to meet all the kids.”


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SMART 55: Wilderness at the doorstep keeps Williams Lake senior fit

Just Posted

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Denza Phung leading by example

Denza Phung is helping to lead the way for young girls in the community.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Webstad’s Orange Shirt story helps lead the way for truth and reconciliation

Webstad said the Orange Shirt movement has been divinely guided from the very beginning.

Traffic slowed to a single lane by McLeese Lake

An overturned semi truck has reduced traffic to one lane along Highway 97

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Fitzgerald setting an example for fellow swimmers

“I like being in the water, I’ve always enjoyed being in the water.”

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Supportive work environment key to success

Emily Epp, manager of communications at the Cariboo Regional District

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

VIDEO: Officers rally as violence in B.C. jails hit all-time high

Inmate-to-officer ratio is ‘now as high as 72:1’: BCGEU

First Canadian airline to be founded by an Indigenous woman takes off

Iskwew Air CEO Teara Fraser also announces youth program on International Women’s Day

Firefighters pull man from icy river in Kamloops

It’s believed the man fell into the river while trying to rescue his dog

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Most Read