A Cariboo Regional District director and School District 27 trustee, Angie Delainey is also a fourth generation business owner in downtown Williams Lake. Pictured above, Delainey stands in front of a mural depicting her family’s historic hardware store on Oliver Street. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

International Women’s Day: CRD director and SD 27 trustee Angie Delainey leads by example

“I feel like more women are coming together”

A business owner and politician, Angie Delainey is encouraging other women to take on leadership roles in the community.

“I’m definitely out there recruiting,” said Delainey, who spared a few moments to speak with the Tribune as International Women’s Day approaches. “I think now is the time for women to step forward.”

Delainey doesn’t feel women are at parity yet, but she does believe “we’re getting there.”

“We are seeing in all organizations women are stepping up to the plate and claiming their power and their voices. Historically it’s been a patriarchal system, but that’s slowly starting to slide away.”

Delainey serves as one of six female directors on the Cariboo Regional District board and is also one of seven all-female trustees that make up the School District 27 board. She also co-owns Satay Yoga Studio in Williams Lake which employs seven female instructors and is the mother of two young girls.

Read More: Webstad’s Orange Shirt story helps lead the way for truth and reconciliation

“I feel like more women are coming together. We’re putting our heads and our ideas and our hearts together and we’re making stuff happen.”

For Delainey, she finds success by taking a collaborative approach.

“I love networking. I love people, I’m a people person. I love ideas, I love sharing. Relationship and collaboration and partnership are some things that are on the forefront for me,” she said.

“I’ve always looked at things like we are all part of a team. I don’t ever want to be a part of something that’s exclusive or exclusionary.”

Seeing more women in leadership roles does make a difference, she believes.

“It opens the door for everyone to come to the table.”

Delainey counts her late grandmother, Shirley Delainey, and researcher Brené Brown, as her mentors.

See stories of more inspiring women on pages 16-19 of the Williams Lake Tribune/Advisor.

