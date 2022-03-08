INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Christina Lambe

Christina Lambe ensures she makes time to be with friends. (Photo submitted)

Balancing a successful career in health care while raising a family and still carving out time for herself has been made possible thanks to the support she receives living in small-town Williams Lake, says Christina Lambe.

“It feels like they are your family,” the mother-of-two says of her large circle of close-knit female friends – all like-minded women enjoying an active lifestyle in the Cariboo. “They are all second parents to our children.”

Lambe moved to Williams Lake with her parents when she was just five years old after her dad Alan Kilby accepted a transfer as a deputy sheriff.

Throughout her youth Lambe played soccer and made lifelong friends before graduating from high school in Williams Lake. As a young adult Lambe worked multiple jobs so she could attend TRU Kamloops to upgrade as well as travel the world. Lambe was travelling in Europe when she received word she was accepted into a pharmacy technician program in Vancouver.

On a weekend home to celebrate Halloween Lambe also met her husband, Wade Lambe, who she describes as one of her biggest supporters.

After successfully completing her pharmacy technician program, Lambe accepted a job offer to work at Vancouver General Hospital where she would build on her skills for the next two years.

In 2003 Christina and Wade married and moved to Prince Rupert for one year where she worked at the regional hospital. The couple chose to move home to Williams Lake after that, where they built a home in the country and started a family. Their son Blake was born in 2008 and their daughter Pacey followed in 2011.

Christina also continued with her career, by going back to school to become a registered pharmacy technician in 2011 which allowed her to keep working at Caribooo Memorial Hospital, where she has enjoyed the patient care aspect of her job.

In 2021, Christina accepted a position as a pharmacy technician supervisor for CMH and the hospital in 100 Mile House.

“We have a group of strong, dedicated women who work well together,” she said of the team.

In her free time Christina volunteers with local youth sports organizations such as youth soccer and minor hockey, and also really encourages her friends to “#getoutside” and enjoy their own backyards.

“My latest obsession is snow-shoeing and cross-country skiing,” said Lambe, who is also an avid camper and hiker.

“If I’m not climbing a mountain, being at the hockey arena watching my kids is my other favourite place to be.”

Cherished family time is spent at Bella Coola in the summer months with family and friends, where they enjoy river fishing and mountain biking.

She encourages women to carve out some time for themselves to do what they enjoy.

