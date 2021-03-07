INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2021: Cleary Manning

Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune

Spreading positivity through music is one way Cleary Manning tries to make her community a better place.

The 17-year-old Lake City Secondary School student has played the piano and the flute with the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society for the past nine years, and is a member of both the jazz band and regular band at the high school.

As a Grade 12 member of the band and experienced musician, Manning also regularly conducts for the group and has played in countless numbers of community performances with both the CCYFS and high school band.

She’s also been involved in high school leadership in past years and tries to lead by example.

“I just try to always be someone I hope younger girls could look up to at the school and to ask for advice,” Manning said.

Manning said she loves being able to share music with her friends and peers at the school, and to be able to do something she enjoys with like-minded people.

READ MORE: Lakecity students help build new greenhouses for their school

Outside of her musical talents, Manning is a member of both the enviro club and horticulture club at LCSS.

“We do composting, and spread awareness about how we can help out where we can in the community,” she said.

Manning and other club members also volunteer at Gavin Lake and at Scout Island as needed.

When she graduates high school, Manning said she wants to share her passion for music with others through teaching.

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher and, since getting more involved, know I want to teach music.”

Through music she’s also had the opportunity to travel to Nova Scotia, to Germany and to Poland, to experience the music of other cultures.

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
