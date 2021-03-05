International Women’s Day is March 8. (Internationalwomensday.com)

International Women’s Day 2021: #choosetochallenge

International Women’s Day is marked annually on March 8

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievements or rally for women’s equality.

Marked annually on March 8, International Women’s Day (IWD) is one of the most important days of the year to:

• celebrate women’s achievements

• raise awareness about women’s equality

• lobby for accelerated gender parity

• fundraise for female-focused charities

The campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is ‘Choose To Challenge.’ A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change. So let’s all #ChooseToChallenge.

International Women’s Day has occurred for well over a century with the first gathering held in 1911.

Purple, green and white are the colours of International Women’s Day. Purple signifies justice and dignity. Green symbolizes hope. White represents purity, albeit a controversial concept. The colours originated from the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) in the UK in 1908.

International Women’s Day is not country, group, nor organization specific. No one government, NGO, charity, corporation, academic institution, women’s network, or media hub is solely responsible for International Women’s Day.

The day belongs to all groups collectively everywhere.

Gloria Steinem, world-renowned feminist, journalist and activist once explained “The story of women’s struggle for equality belongs to no single feminist, nor to any one organization, but to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights.”

So make International Women’s Day your day and do what you can to truly make a positive difference for women.

– Source: www.internationalwomensday.com

