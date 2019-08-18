International students get history lesson at Little Red Schoolhouse

The Little Red School House at 150 Mile House, hosted six students from Matsuyama, Japan. With the help of Chris Donaldson (first from right) and Jade Johnson (third from right), they were able to attend three days of classes. They learned the history of the old school and area, introduced to some of the old toys, helped make butter, learned some English songs and a variety of crafts and outdoor sports. They were billeted at Neil & Marg Benner’s at 150 Mile House for the week they spent in our area. Photo submitted.

