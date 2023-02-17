Interior Crisis Line training coming up in Williams Lake or online

Volunteers are needed to support those in crisis

The Interior Crisis Line Network Williams Lake site is seeking volunteers to answer calls on the local crisis phone line and two other provincial lines.

The training will be in-person and/or via Zoom and will start on Feb. 23, 2023.

Training will take place twice a week in the evenings for five weeks.

While there is a $100 training fee, the fee is reimbursed upon completion of annual required hours.

Anyone who is interested can reach out to find out more.

The training teaches many valuable skills which are useful in both professional and personal environments.

The volunteering can be done on-site or remotely as all that is needed is a computer with a good internet connection.

Applicants must be a minimum 19 years old and be willing to consent to a criminal record check.

To sign up or for more info, phone 250-302-9232 or email evan.pantanetti@cmhacariboo.org

