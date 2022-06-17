Indigenous role models unveiled for 2022 at Lake City Secondary School – WL campus ceremony

Paige Romaniuk and Angus Young are crowned as the Indigenous role models for School District 27 at a ceremony on June 8 in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Pow wow dancers in traditional regalia preceded the entrance of the Indigenous role models from 2021 and the 2022 candidates during a ceremony at the Lake City Secondary School - WL campus on June 8, 2022. Pictured are dancers Dallas George, on right, and David Johnson. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) 2021 Indigenous role models Seth Cahoose and Kaden Craig were drummed in and honoured as part of the School District 27 Indigenous role model ceremony. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Role model candidate Sky Johnson is escorted in by Ken Johnson as part of the School District 27 Indigenous role model ceremony held at Lake City Secondary School - WL campus on June 8, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Role model candidate Blaire Camille is escorted in by Heather Camille as part of the School District 27 Indigenous role model ceremony held at Lake City Secondary School - WL campus on June 8, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Role model candidate Matias Batke is escorted in by Eric Bowman as part of the School District 27 Indigenous role model ceremony held at Lake City Secondary School - WL campus on June 8, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Role model candidate Falin Durrant is escorted in by Chris Durrant as part of the School District 27 Indigenous role model ceremony held at Lake City Secondary School - WL campus on June 8, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Role model candidate Angus Paul is escorted in by Kiera Dyer as part of the School District 27 Indigenous role model ceremony held at Lake City Secondary School - WL campus on June 8, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Role model candidate Paige Romaniuk is escorted in by Teness Romaniuk as part of the School District 27 Indigenous role model ceremony held at Lake City Secondary School - WL campus on June 8, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Role model candidate Mia Lum is escorted in by Chris Lum as part of the School District 27 Indigenous role model ceremony held at Lake City Secondary School - WL campus on June 8, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Role model candidate Jude Jackson is escorted in by Aubrey Jackson as part of the School District 27 Indigenous role model ceremony held at Lake City Secondary School - WL campus on June 8, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Pow wow dancers in traditional regalia were part of the ceremony at the Lake City Secondary School - WL campus on June 8, 2022 to honour Indigenous role models by School District 27. Pictured are dancers Dallas George, on right, Frank Robbins and Bruce Baptiste. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Paige Romaniuk and Angus Young are crowned as the Indigenous role models for School District 27 at a ceremony on June 8 in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Angus Young hands out keepsakes to the crowd after being crowned as a 2022 Indigenous role model for School District 27. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Pow wow dancers in traditional regalia preceded the entrance of the Indigenous role models from 2021 and the 2022 candidates during a ceremony at the Lake City Secondary School - WL campus on June 8, 2022. Pictured are dancers Dallas George, from left, David Johnson and Frank Robbins. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Candidates, supporters, administrators and educators all gathered for the unveiling of the 2022 Indigenous Role Models at a ceremony at Lake City Secondary School — WL campus on June 8.

The 2022 Indigenous role models for the School District 27 are Paige Romaniuk and Angus Paul, both Grade 10 students at Lake City Secondary School – WL campus.

Before the ceremony, Paul had appeared to be a reluctant candidate, and said his mom pushed him to apply.

After he won, he said he was happy to take on the new role.

Romaniuk said she was inspired by previous role models and thought she could make a positive impact on the community.

“I was really surprised, but it felt so good, honestly,” she said of realizing she was chosen.

Romaniuk said her goal is now to help inspire others to do their best as well.

Kukpi7 (chief) Willie Sellars started the ceremony off with the welcome to territory and by thanking School District 27 for their bravery in having the conversations in reconciliation. He celebrated the success of First Nations students, saying as Indigenous students graduated they were “continuing the healing journey.”

Elder Virginia Gilbert gave an opening prayer in Secwepemc and said a few words. After having gone to residential school herself and where she was not able to speak her language or practice drumming or singing, Gilbert said ”it’s neat to come back here and see us all celebrating.”

Annette Frank gave the Tsilhqot’in opening and said every child matters and stressed the importance of having ceremonies allowing these students to “push themselves and be proud of who they are.”

Mabelene Leon gave the Dakelh opening. “You are our future leaders, you’re making our ancestors proud,” she said.

Dave Archie, T’exelcemc (Williams Lake First Nation) cultural co-ordinator, was also on hand to honour the candidates and provide cultural ceremony and leadership, smudging the blankets and scarves given to the chosen role models.

He said the role models provide strong representatives of First Nations people in our education system.

“Belonging is one of the most important things.”

Traditional pow wow dancers then proceeded the entrance of the 2021 Indigenous role models Seth Cahoose and Kaden Craig.

Each candidate was then escorted into the room and presented as their bios were read to the crowd.

Cahoose and Craig then unveiled the 2022 Indigenous role models by unwrapping the posters which will be hung in the school, and crowned the 2022 role models, who were then also wrapped in blankets.

The Indigenous role model tradition, which began in 2003, was brought in by Joan Gentles, and includes an involved application process, with the judging done anonymously between candidates.

The winners are presented at schools across the district and each one receives a bursary as part of being chosen.

The event was another return to “normal” after a smaller and simpler ceremony in 2021 due to the pandemic.

