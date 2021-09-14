‘I’m still on cloud nine,’ said Williams Lake winner of 87th Annual PNE prize home

Connie Thompson said she has been purchasing tickets for the draw for a few years

Connie Thompson of Williams Lake is very excited to have won the 87th Annual PNE Home Draw. (Photo submitted)

Connie Thompson of Williams Lake said she’s still on cloud nine after learning Monday, Sept. 13, she won the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Prize Home.

“I couldn’t sleep all night,” she told Black Press Media Tuesday morning.

The home is valued at $1.8 million and located in South Surrey.

Connie said she has been buying tickets for the draw for a few years.

She would receive email reminders if there were still tickets available and usually learn who won through an email.

However, on Monday evening when she remembered the draw was supposed to take place that evening, she decided to tune into Global News on TV.

Her husband Stuart Thompson and their 20-year-old twin daughters were out of the room doing their own thing when Connie heard her named called.

“I called out to one of my daughters that I’d won, and she said I did not sound like someone who had just won something. I said to her, ‘no, I friggin’won.’ She went outside and told her dad there was something wrong with me that I’d won something maybe.”

The next thing that happened was the phone rang.

It was Shelley Frost, the president and CEO of the PNE congratulating Connie.

“We were trying to turn down the TV, it was a crazy few minutes,” Connie said.

Their plan is to sell the home and use some of the money to upgrade their own home in Pine Valley just north of the city.

“Our daughters are still with us and starting out their lives, but we’ve told them they will still need to follow their dreams.”

Stuart was born in 100 Mile House but moved to Williams Lake when he was 5 years old.

Originally from Alberta, Connie worked with Stuart’s sister in Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

“She invited me to come to Williams Lake with her and I met Stuart,” Connie said. “It was instant love.”

Connie works for the Cariboo Friendship Society and has lived in Williams Lake for 26 years.

Other than winning $1,000 on a lottery ticket one time, this is her first big win.

“They are going to call me later today to figure out how we can go down there to see the home. It’s pretty exciting. Every time it comes up on the news, my husband wells up with tears.”

More than 730,000 tickets for the draw were sold at the PNE as well as online or by phone.

Wayne Canessa of Surrey won the 50/50 draw worth $869,205.

Proceeds from the lottery support a variety of non-profit programs at the Pacific National Exhibition, including agriculture, community, educational incentives, arts and a large number of other local efforts.



Williams Lake