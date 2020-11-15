‘I’m so very, very thankful’; Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex staff find lost wedding ring

Jaidine Ketter is thankful for the kindness of city staff. (Angie Mindus - Williams Lake Tribune photo)

It was the perfect, happy ending every woman would hope for.

Jaidine Ketter thought she had lost her wedding band forever on the weekend, but the staff at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex came to her rescue.

Ketter said she ‘felt sick’ after she lost her ring at the pool, the hockey rink or somewhere in between after spending time with her young family swimming and then at a hockey game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Staff helped her look that evening, but she ultimately had to go home without her ring. After enduring a sleepless night, Ketter arrived at the arena Sunday morning and was overjoyed to learn the night staff found the ring and had it waiting behind the desk for her.

“I couldn’t hold back the tears,” Ketter said Sunday.

“I was overjoyed. I’m so very, very thankful that the staff went out of their way to help me.”

Jaidine and her husband Lance own and operate the storage business, All kinds of Storage, in Quesnel and Williams Lake and Lance is also an emergency room nurse at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. The couple have four children together and have been married 15 years.

They moved to Williams Lake almost five years ago for Lance’s work and purchased their Williams Lake business located above Pioneer Complex in the last year.

The complex was busy with hockey games on the weekend, but not crowded inside as Williams Lake Minor Hockey volunteers and families adhere closely to COVID-19 restrictions.

