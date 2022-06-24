Illuminate your life theme for Williams Lake Pride Society parade Aug. 20

There has not been a pride parade since 2019 due to the pandemic

Charlotte Mortimer, left, Billie Sheridan and Nathan Cooper appeared before city council Tuesday, June 21, where they received approval to host the 2022 Pride in the Puddle Parade on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Pride in the Puddle Parade will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 in Williams Lake, but in the evening with a theme of ‘illuminate your life.’

Williams Lake Pride Society (WLPS) secretary and parade organizer Billie Sheridan told city council Tuesday, June 21, this year’s parade will take place at 8:30 p.m.

“This year we have decided to go with a twilight parade with illuminations and Christmas lights and that sort of thing because they are colourful and come in various colours of the rainbow,” Sheridan said.

Starting at Boitanio Park, the parade will proceed down Seventh Avenue to Oliver Street, proceed down Oliver Street as far as Second Avenue, up to Borland Avenue along Borland back to Seventh Avenue and into the park.

“It will be one more thing happening in our community to get people out and moving around for sure,” said Mayor Walt Cobb.

City council approved the parade unanimously, subject to RCMP approval and proof of $3 million liability insurance.

While the Lakers Go Bus Society and emergency services will be notified, the WLPS will be requested to coordinate barricades for the event with city staff.

The WLPS was formed in 2018 and the first Pride Parade held in 2019. Due to the pandemic the parade did not go ahead in 2020 and 2021.

In a letter to council, Sheridan noted there will be family-friendly festivities – both virtual and in-person – taking place from Aug. 15 to 21.

