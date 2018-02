Reader captures the beauty of light from a sunrise being refracted through ice fog Tuesday

Thank you to reader Robert Morgan for sending in this incredible image of sunlight being refracted through ice crystals Tuesday. Robert Morgan photo

Robert Morgan of Williams Lake was quick to capture an awe-inspiring image of frost crystals refracting sunlight over Williams Lake Tuesday morning.

Morgan said he was situated above the Stampede Grounds by the walkway to Oliver Street when he took the photo of the phenomenon, which is similar to a sun dog.