Ice cream to move you towards Move to Cure ALS

Walk for ALS volunteers give away ice cream for donations and awareness

Volunteer organizers for the Walk for ALS fundraiser were giving away free ice cream at the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market on May 27.

The ice cream was free, but people could donate towards the walk, pick up a pledge form in order to take part in the walk or pledge to support walkers as part of the fundraiser.

Donations towards a silent auction which will take place online starting June 1 via the group’s Facebook page Move to Cure ALS Williams Lake!/Online Auction.

Donations so far have included handmade pottery by Joan Beck.

The ALS Walk event in Williams Lake will include live music, barbecue burgers by Mr. Mike’s by donation, and a bouncy castle and will take place in Boitanio Park in downtown.

Registration to run, walk or roll the course will begin on June 4 at 10 a.m. and the walk will begin at 11 a.m.

The funds raised will go towards patient services, supporting patients and their families, and research to find a cure for ALS.



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityCharity and DonationsfundraiserfundraisingWilliams Lake