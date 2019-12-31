HUB International Christmas Seniors Dinner celebrates 19 years

Celebrating its 19th year, the HUB International Christmas Seniors Dinner saw the Elks Hall in Williams Lake filled to near capacity once again for the beloved, holiday community tradition.

Denise Hales, HUB International branch manager in Williams Lake, said 280 guests were in attendance Sunday night, Dec 8 for the meal of ham, scalloped potatoes and vegetables, which was prepared by HUB International staff and served by members of the Williams Lake RCMP, Conservation Officer Service and the BC Sheriff Service.

“We sold out in October,” Hales said. “We fundraise all year, we do silent auctions, and our business partners donate generously, and we make sure every senior here leaves with a gift.”

While RCMP, conservation officers and sheriffs served refreshments prior to the meal, guests were treated to the always phenomenal stylings of the Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddle Society.

Even Santa Claus, in the form of retired, former Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Grant Martin, made an appearance spreading holiday cheer throughout the Elks Hall.

“It’s a way for the community to come together,” Hales said of why she thinks the event is a highlight of the holiday season for many residents.

“They can come see each other, have a nice, social evening and I think through the years it’s something they’ve grown to love and look forward to each year.”

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said the RCMP have been helping serve the meal since it began 19 years ago and also look forward to the event.

“It’s fantastic and a great opportunity for our officers to participate in a positive atmosphere with the public during the festive season.”



