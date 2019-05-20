Hough Memorial Cancer Society raises over $84,000 in 2018

Photo submitted The Hough Memorial Cancer Society at their monthly meeting this month. They include Audrey Hyde (back from left), Nick Ives, John Andrews, Noel Donnelly and Mary Jane Engstrom (front from left), Verla Atchinson, Lynn Roberts, Cathy Passeri and Mary Telfer.

The Hough Memorial Cancer Society thanks our community for their generous donations of 2018.

We have completed our year-end review and are pleased to announce that it is our best year ever. We collected over $84,000 in donations from you and have passed it on to the hospital by purchasing a state of the art Endoscopy Tower, a colonovideo scope and a Gastrointestinal video scope to complement the tower. Our goal this year is to add more up-dated scopes for the doctors to use with the new tower.

Hough was begun in 1972 by Lillian Hough in memory of her husband who lost his battle with cancer. Over the years we have raised over three million dollars to support our hospital and doctors in early cancer detection.

Many people no longer have to make the journey out of our community for detection and of the early onset of cancer. Early detection often means an opportunity for successful treatment. All of the money raised stays and is used in Williams Lake to improve the quality of care available to you our community.

Our group is small, but we are dedicated to continuing our fundraising efforts. We always welcome new individuals to our group.

We meet on the second Tuesday of the month at the Seniors Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch and the meeting. For more information, you can call 250-305-1186 or check us out on Facebook.

