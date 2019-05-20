Photo submitted The Hough Memorial Cancer Society at their monthly meeting this month. They include Audrey Hyde (back from left), Nick Ives, John Andrews, Noel Donnelly and Mary Jane Engstrom (front from left), Verla Atchinson, Lynn Roberts, Cathy Passeri and Mary Telfer.

Hough Memorial Cancer Society raises over $84,000 in 2018

The Hough Memorial Cancer Society thanks our community for their generous donations of 2018.

The Hough Memorial Cancer Society thanks our community for their generous donations of 2018.

We have completed our year-end review and are pleased to announce that it is our best year ever. We collected over $84,000 in donations from you and have passed it on to the hospital by purchasing a state of the art Endoscopy Tower, a colonovideo scope and a Gastrointestinal video scope to complement the tower. Our goal this year is to add more up-dated scopes for the doctors to use with the new tower.

Hough was begun in 1972 by Lillian Hough in memory of her husband who lost his battle with cancer. Over the years we have raised over three million dollars to support our hospital and doctors in early cancer detection.

READ MORE: Hough Memorial close to equipment goal

Many people no longer have to make the journey out of our community for detection and of the early onset of cancer. Early detection often means an opportunity for successful treatment. All of the money raised stays and is used in Williams Lake to improve the quality of care available to you our community.

Our group is small, but we are dedicated to continuing our fundraising efforts. We always welcome new individuals to our group.

We meet on the second Tuesday of the month at the Seniors Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch and the meeting. For more information, you can call 250-305-1186 or check us out on Facebook.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lakecity to host Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition June 1
Next story
Station House looking for artists for 2019 group show: Uncover It

Just Posted

Stampede Street Party endorsed financially by city council

A group of business owners and volunteers stepped up to organize the annual event

Lakecity plays host to North Central golf zones

For Pierce and Kerley, it was their first competitive golf tournament

Is vegan food a human right? Firefighter who fought Williams Lake wildfire says so

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

B.C. firefighters being deployed to Northern Alberta

The Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days and thousands of people have been told to evacuate

Lakers Car Club cruising in style for 25th annual Spring Roundup May 25-26

The Lakers Car Club plans to mark its Spring Roundup in Williams Lake this weekend in style.

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Around $13.6 million of capital projects have been completed or committed in the 108 Mile Ranch area

A string of announcements was made at the 108 Mile Golf Resort for the near future of the community

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

Most Read