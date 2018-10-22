Hough closer to digital colonoscope purchase thanks to community donations

Hough Memorial Cancer Society would like to thank the Lac La Hache Fishing Derby

Hough Memorial Cancer Society members Audrey Hyde (back from left), Lynn Roberts, Noel Donnelly, Mary Telfer, John Andrews, Mary Jane Engstrom (front from left), accept a check from Hetty Wright of the Lac La Hache Fishing Derby and Verla Atchison (second from right). (Photo submitted)

Hough Memorial Cancer Society would like to thank the Lac La Hache Fishing Derby for their generous donation towards the purchase of a digital colonoscope for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

New digital scopes are between $30,000 and $50,000 each and the hospital needs them replaced about every three years.

Hough Memorial volunteers continually raises funds from local communities to replace these scopes.

All money raised stays in Williams Lake to compliment the efforts of our doctors and surgeons to detect cancer without having to send individuals out of the area away from their homes.

The society appreciates all the help they receive from the community. Hough Memorial donated over $60,000 community-raised money last year and intend to match that in 2019.

Please contact the society if you or your events would like to donate to the cause or if you would like to join the Hough Memorial Cancer Society team.

The website is www.houghmemorial.org.

