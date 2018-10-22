Hough Memorial Cancer Society members Audrey Hyde (back from left), Lynn Roberts, Noel Donnelly, Mary Telfer, John Andrews, Mary Jane Engstrom (front from left), accept a check from Hetty Wright of the Lac La Hache Fishing Derby and Verla Atchison (second from right). (Photo submitted)

Hough closer to digital colonoscope purchase thanks to community donations

Hough Memorial Cancer Society would like to thank the Lac La Hache Fishing Derby

Hough Memorial Cancer Society would like to thank the Lac La Hache Fishing Derby for their generous donation towards the purchase of a digital colonoscope for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

New digital scopes are between $30,000 and $50,000 each and the hospital needs them replaced about every three years.

Hough Memorial volunteers continually raises funds from local communities to replace these scopes.

All money raised stays in Williams Lake to compliment the efforts of our doctors and surgeons to detect cancer without having to send individuals out of the area away from their homes.

The society appreciates all the help they receive from the community. Hough Memorial donated over $60,000 community-raised money last year and intend to match that in 2019.

Please contact the society if you or your events would like to donate to the cause or if you would like to join the Hough Memorial Cancer Society team.

The website is www.houghmemorial.org.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Callens and Sellars commit to Movember campaign

Just Posted

Construction of several new businesses continues in Williams Lake

FYIdoctors, Tim Hortons have confirmed they are going into Prosperity Ridge and the former Lake City Ford site on Oliver Street

VIDEO: Callens and Sellars commit to Movember campaign

Whoever raises the most money will get to shave the other person’s head

A trip of a lifetime to Africa for Williams Lake adventurers

Imagine yourself sitting in a safari jeep in Africa watching a herd of elephants amble by

Falcons volleyball teams earn valuable experience on road trip

Held at Kelly Road secondary, the Falcons were the youngest team at the ‘A’ division tournament

Incumbents and acclaimed mayors win elections all across B.C.’s north

Fraser Lake saw their first female mayor elected

Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Two-part ballots now being mailed to all registered voters

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles (45 kilometres) from the storm’s centre

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

Okanagan parachute accidents kills American

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Voter turnout at 36% in B.C.’s municipal election

Vancouver saw 39% turnout, Surrey saw 33%

Harry and Meghan travel in different style on Australia tour

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day seven of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Most Read