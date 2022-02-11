Host of winter activities offered locally in February

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex staff Kaitlyn Atkinson (from left), Manager of Recreation and Leisure Services, Brandy Links, Facility Maintenance Coordinator, and Maria McKee, Adult Recreation Coordinator, help get the Boitanio Rail Park ready to ride this past month. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Residents looking for some local fun on Family Day weekend can look forward to some free activities hosted by the city of Williams Lake recreation department.

A ‘Bring the Fam Rail Jam’ is planned for Sunday, Feb. 20, and on Monday, Feb. 21, there will be snow-themed activities in Kiwanis Park, free swimming and skating at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, culminating with a fireworks display at the Stampede Grounds.

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex staff have been busy making final preparations for the rail jam which will take place at the snow park in Boitanio Park, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will feature three co-ed categories in skiing and snowboarding — ages six to 11, 12 to 15 and 16 and over.

Registration will open at 10 a.m. in Boitanio Park for the rail jam, with the first two runs of each category beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Contestants will have the opportunity to win prizes from local sponsors Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed and Fox Mountain Brewing Co.

There will also be free pizza from Red Tomato Pies, refreshments, music, competition judging and more, and ski patrol from Mt. Timothy will attend to provide first aid service and ensure participant safety.

Manager of recreation Kaitlyn Atkinson said when the snow-park features were purchased and installed in 2021 for the first time, the hope was to host an annual winter rail competition.

“I’m looking forward to a successful event, and now we’re just hoping for more snow,” she said.

Schedule of events for Monday, Feb. 21

Kiwanis Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be snow painting and a photo contest.

At the West Fraser Aquatic Centre from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. there will be free swimming.

In Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Rink from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. there will be laser skate, glow swag, a concession available and skate rentals.

At the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds there will be a snow dance with a DJ at 6:30 p.m., bonfire lighting at 6:45 p.m., fireworks at 7:15 p.m. and Lions Club Hot Dogs and Hot Chocolate by donation.

Free cross-country skiing

An opportunity to cross-country ski at Bull Mountain on Saturday, Feb. 12 for free is being sponsored by the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society (CCCS).

The free skiing is slated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes an opportunity to learn something new about snow science.

CCCS water wise instructor and executive director Jenny Howell and communications coordinator Brianna van de Wijngaard will be leading activities in snow crystal identification, snowpack structure and its effects on the water cycle and more.

Participants can enter to win a 2022-2023 Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club membership and trail pass.

Williams Lake Stampeders

Last weekend’s Williams Lake Stampeders hockey game against the Nechako North Stars was postponed until Friday, Feb. 11. The team will also be playing a make-up game agasint the Terrace River Kings on Saturday, Feb. 12. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.

The U13 Timberwolves are also hosting a non-perishable food drive in support of the Women’s Contact Society at the Feb. 12 game.

Gold Rush Trail Ride

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile club is hosting a Gold Rush Trail Ride on Saturday, Feb. 12. The group will meet at Horsefly’s Anvil Pub at 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. and wait for directions to an off-loading area.

Horsefly is approximately 50 minutes east of Williams Lake. The group will ride to Likely Lodge for lunch and the lunch will be $25 per person for a loaded burger with fries and return to Horsefly. It will be about 80 miles round trip with fuel available at Likely and Horsefly.

Please contact Frank Wijma at 250-620-0032 or Mark Snowball at 250-398-5328 to attend in order to provide numbers for lunch.

