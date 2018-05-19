Hospital Trust to host BBQ and barn dance at Jacobson Ranch

The CT scanner at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital is one of many pieces of equipment the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust has helped to purchase. Their latest fundraiser will be a BBQ and Barn Dance to be held Aug. 25.

The Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust is shedding their gala dresses and bow ties in favour of cowboy boots and a pair of jeans for their latest fundraiser.

The trust will be hosting a Barn Dance and BBQ at the Green Water Ranch on Aug. 25, in addition to their annual gala.

The ranch, located on Jacobson Road, is being generously donated for use by Dave and Sandy Jacobson, said Rick Nelson, hospital trust co-chair.

“There is a little western village, old buildings, a railway, and there are some beautiful gardens,” said Nelson. “It’s a venue perfect for having a barn dance and outdoor activities.”

With a back up building and tents for if the weather changes, and One in the Chamber providing live music, and the South Broadway Liquor store providing beer and cider for sale, it promises to be a fun event in the Cariboo tradition.

The hospital trust is currently working on raising money for a new hematology analyzer for the lab at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

“If you ever come up to the hospital to have lab or blood work done you’ll notice the lineups that are in there. This machine will just provide a more expert, quicker analysis of blood tests. It’s an expensive machine and what it will do is provide greater efficiency for the lab and get the results quicker, faster and more accurately,” said Nelson.

Since 1999, the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust has grossed more than $2 million in donations from the community to go towards various hospital equipment, including a mammography machine, two CT scanners and an echo-cardiogram.

With the Barn Dance and BBQ, Nelson hopes to attract people who may not usually come to the gala.

“Our gala in the fall is very formal, this one we would like people to wear their jeans and cowboy boots and come out and have a good time.”

Tickets for the event are $100, and are on sale at RE/MAX, though Nelson said they hope to have an online system available soon. There are only 200 tickets and they promise to sell out, Nelson said, so get them before it’s too late.

“It’s an exciting event and the venue is going to be great,” he said. “Put on your boots, get on your jeans, come on up, stomp around at the Green Water Ranch and enjoy a great meal and some live music.”