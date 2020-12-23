Judy Newbery said all proceeds from the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary gift shop go to help purchase items that aid in the comfort of patients and long-term care clients at the hospital in Williams Lake.

Judy Newbery said all proceeds from the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary gift shop go to help purchase items that aid in the comfort of patients and long-term care clients at the hospital in Williams Lake.

Hospital auxiliary has long legacy in lakecity

Since being formed the auxiliary has donated approximately $500,000 to the hospital

The Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary was born in 1923.

Since then the auxiliary has donated approximately $500,000 to the hospital from the proceeds of its gift shop in Cariboo Memorial Hospital, past raffles, bake sales and silent auctions.

President Judy Newbery said the mandate of the group is to aid and comfort patients and long-term care clients.

“We get a wish list from the hospital staff in February,” Newbery said,.

She joined the auxiliary in 2010 after being inspired by some of her friends who were volunteering in the gift shop a couple shifts a month.

Newbery said she was shocked when she learned how many people make and donate items for the gift shop and that every penny earned goes into the hospital.

After being the secretary, Newbery became the president in January 2016.

Marg Bublitz recently joined a year ago, inspired by some of her bowling friends who were members, she said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gift shop was closed in March 2020 and in July they got the go ahead to be open, but only to people who are already coming into the hospital.

“The hospital has been very generous and extremely helpful in getting us up and running again,” Newbery said. “Our traffic is down for sure and we are closed on Saturdays.”

Open hours are Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays.

As a registered charity the auxiliary can give receipts and if anyone wants to donate, they can do so by mailing a cheque to Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, PO Box 4192, Williams Lake, B.C. V2G 2V3 or leave a cheque at the gift shop.

Each year the auxiliary also gives two $1,000 bursaries to graduating students who are pursuing the medical field.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

As president of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Judy Newbery volunteers regularly in the gift shop. (Photo submitted)

As president of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Judy Newbery volunteers regularly in the gift shop. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Our Hometown: Embracing new challenges

Just Posted

Mailboxes at Flett Road and Dog Creek Road were tampered with Monday, Dec. 21, and some items were stolen. (Photo submitted)
Thieves target rural mailboxes near Williams Lake

It is the second or third time the mailboxes have been forced open, a local resident said

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Interior Health

First two recipients were in Kelowna and Kamloops

Judy Newbery, president of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, volunteers in the gift shop on a regular basis. (Photo submitted)
Hospital auxiliary has long legacy in lakecity

Since being formed the auxiliary has donated approximately $500,000 to the hospital

Alison Sutherland-Mann is one of those people that likes taking on a challenge — her latest working at TRU Williams Lake in continuing education. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Our Hometown: Embracing new challenges

From organizing children’s festivals to becoming a red seal chef, Alison Sutherland-Mann has done it

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Interior Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

The first vaccines were doled out Tuesday in IH’s two largest cities, Kelowna and Kamloops

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Heavy sedimentation and debris from last summer’s fires barricaded the Bonaparte River fishway, the pathway to steelhead spawning grounds. An assessment of two populations has confirmed a 2018 emergency survey that found the fish are at risk of extinction. (Black Press file photo)
Investigation confirms dire situation of B.C. steelhead

Endangered species report will again go to Ottawa for SARA consideration

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Riley and Samuel, Jennifer Carroll’s sons, help deliver popcorn to a medical department that was involved in a transplant in a previous year. Operation Popcorn is BC Transplant’s way of saying thank you to medical staff for their role in ilfesaving transplants. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER CARROLL)
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Jennifer Carroll of Port Alberni has a special reason to reflect on the spirit of giving

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

Most Read