Hospital auxiliary has long legacy in lakecity

Judy Newbery said all proceeds from the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary gift shop go to help purchase items that aid in the comfort of patients and long-term care clients at the hospital in Williams Lake.

The Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary was born in 1923.

Since then the auxiliary has donated approximately $500,000 to the hospital from the proceeds of its gift shop in Cariboo Memorial Hospital, past raffles, bake sales and silent auctions.

President Judy Newbery said the mandate of the group is to aid and comfort patients and long-term care clients.

“We get a wish list from the hospital staff in February,” Newbery said,.

She joined the auxiliary in 2010 after being inspired by some of her friends who were volunteering in the gift shop a couple shifts a month.

Newbery said she was shocked when she learned how many people make and donate items for the gift shop and that every penny earned goes into the hospital.

After being the secretary, Newbery became the president in January 2016.

Marg Bublitz recently joined a year ago, inspired by some of her bowling friends who were members, she said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gift shop was closed in March 2020 and in July they got the go ahead to be open, but only to people who are already coming into the hospital.

“The hospital has been very generous and extremely helpful in getting us up and running again,” Newbery said. “Our traffic is down for sure and we are closed on Saturdays.”

Open hours are Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays.

As a registered charity the auxiliary can give receipts and if anyone wants to donate, they can do so by mailing a cheque to Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, PO Box 4192, Williams Lake, B.C. V2G 2V3 or leave a cheque at the gift shop.

Each year the auxiliary also gives two $1,000 bursaries to graduating students who are pursuing the medical field.



