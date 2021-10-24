Hospital auxiliary grateful for donations to support Cariboo Memorial Hospital

The gift shop is open Monday to Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has been serving Williams Lake since 1923 and operates a gift shop at the hospital.

All proceeds from the gift shop are used to purchase equipment for various departments in the hospital. The hospital staff every year provide the auxiliary with a wish list which the auxiliary chooses items from to purchase. Since 1923 the auxiliary has provide approximately $500,000 in equipment to Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

The auxiliary recently purchased two maternity car beds, an IV fluid warmer for surgical ward, one newborn Anne low fidelity mannequin, a temporal thermometer for the renal unit, and miscellaneous items purchased for the patient/staff hostel for a total of approximately $10,000.

The auxiliary is appreciative of all donations and is always ready to welcome new members

If you are interested in donating or learning more about the auxiliary please call Judy at 250-398-6232.

