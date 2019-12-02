Hospice hosts 24th Annual Memory Tree Celebration

The Williams Lake Hospice Society’s 24th Annual Memory Tree Celebration provided a chance for residents to find comfort and healing this holiday season.

“The holidays can be a time of sadness and loneliness for those of us who lost a loved one, but we hope you can slow down for a couple hours, enjoy familiar company today,” said WLHS executive director Daphne Johnson.

Held at Williams Lake City Hall Sunday afternoon, the annual event brings people and the community together, as witnessed by a full council chambers of residents.

The Memory Tree Celebration featured an opening prayer from Virginia Gilbert of the Williams Lake Indian band, performances from the Cariboo Men’s Choir and Quintet Plus, a reading an candle lighting from Angela Waterson of Cariboo Chilcotin Funeral Services, the reading of the Memory Book by Johnson and WLHS volunteer and board member Sue Zacharias and a moment of silent reflection.

After, guests moved outside for a luminary service and lighting of the Memory Tree outside City Hall.

For those wishing to, ornaments could be hung on a tree inside City Hall donning names of loved ones who’ve passed away.

All of the proceeds from the Memory Tree Celebration stay in the community and go toward services to help families during their end of life care of a loved one.

