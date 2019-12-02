Hospice hosts 24th Annual Memory Tree Celebration

The Williams Lake Hospice Society’s 24th Annual Memory Tree Celebration provided a chance for residents to find comfort and healing this holiday season.

“The holidays can be a time of sadness and loneliness for those of us who lost a loved one, but we hope you can slow down for a couple hours, enjoy familiar company today,” said WLHS executive director Daphne Johnson.

Held at Williams Lake City Hall Sunday afternoon, the annual event brings people and the community together, as witnessed by a full council chambers of residents.

READ MORE: Hospice society volunteers accepting donations for annual Memory Tree

The Memory Tree Celebration featured an opening prayer from Virginia Gilbert of the Williams Lake Indian band, performances from the Cariboo Men’s Choir and Quintet Plus, a reading an candle lighting from Angela Waterson of Cariboo Chilcotin Funeral Services, the reading of the Memory Book by Johnson and WLHS volunteer and board member Sue Zacharias and a moment of silent reflection.

After, guests moved outside for a luminary service and lighting of the Memory Tree outside City Hall.

For those wishing to, ornaments could be hung on a tree inside City Hall donning names of loved ones who’ve passed away.

All of the proceeds from the Memory Tree Celebration stay in the community and go toward services to help families during their end of life care of a loved one.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Getting their child back from a ‘deep hole’

Just Posted

Hospice hosts 24th Annual Memory Tree Celebration

The Williams Lake Hospice Society’s 24th Annual Memory Tree Celebration provided a… Continue reading

Two in custody after early-morning armed robbery of home in Williams Lake

Pelley said the stolen items from the robbery have since been recovered by police

World AIDS Day sees record-low number of cases of HIV and AIDS in B.C.

It’s important to look at the progress we have made: Minister of Health Adrian Dix

FOREST INK: Time to change strategies on softwood lumber dispute

There have been numerous attempts by Canada to have lumber exports be part of NAFTA

Longtime Tatlayoko Valley residents lose home to fire Sunday morning

They moved out here with their six kids and their little station wagon and setup a ranch.

VIDEO: Three safety tips for shovelling snow

Alternatives are hiring a plow, hiring someone else to do it, and buying a snowblower

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Family trying to raise money to bring Nanaimo’s Dan Treacher back to Canada

Fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Satan appears at B.C. city’s Christmas parade following typo

Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo and appeared as Satan

RCMP cleared in death of B.C. man who was found naked, bloody in car wash

IIO says RCMP attempted to save man from drowning in Port Alberni creek

Vancouver woman must pay $1,110 after dog bolts from elevator and bites Shiba Inu

Tribunal member ruled that vet bills, prior propensity to violent behaviour established evidence

WorkSafeBC changes called for after B.C. sawmill explosions

Investigation powers recommended for fatal industrial incidents like Burns Lake

Most Read