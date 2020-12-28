Horsefly Women’s Institute continues to support local community

Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at the Horsefly Community Hall at 10 a.m.

The Horsefly Women’s Institute raises money each year to support the community, its organizations and high school graduates.

“You are more than welcome to come to a meeting without the pressure of joining just to get a feel of the group,” said Janine Lupis, secretary of the group, adding presently there are 19 members.

An annual pie sale in July during the Horsefly town-wide garage sale event, brings in funds to support the institutes’s yearly goals.

Members participate in the November craft fair and the August Fall Fair.

“We also help support our community by baking and decorating roughly 50 cakes for our town-wide Halloween event at the Horsefly Community Hall for the kids,” Lupis said.

The primary fundraiser is the Ladies Only Silent Auction and Luncheon held on the first Saturday in December.

The purpose of this popular and well-supported event is to raise funds to assist Horsefly organizations and the surrounding community.

“We are proud to offer three bursaries of $700 to high school graduates for further education,” Lupis said, noting they also donate funds towards the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department, Horsefly Seniors Activity and Wellness Society (SAWS), Horsefly Fall Fair, Horsefly 4-H Club, Horsefly School Parents Advisory Council (PAC), Farm2School — a hot lunch program, as well as the Horsefly Community Club.

The institute also provides baby baskets for new parents, celebrations of life memorial teas and provides donations to families who experience life-changing situations such as illness, accident, or loss through fire etc.

Members also support the BC Children’s Hospital and have a members’ charity choice for a new donation each year.

“We support our community in various ways such as donations to the renovation of the new kitchen in the community hall and the renovation of our community outdoor recreational rink,” Lupis noted.

The Horsefly Woman’s Institute relies on a successful event each year to make yearly donation goals possible. With the guideline restrictions due to Covid-19 for public events this year the women have had to ‘fly by the seat of our pants,’ Lupis said.

To compensate for the cancellation of events, members agreed to try and organize a raffle in place of a silent auction and luncheon.

“This event would not have been any success with out the support from Horsefly, all surrounding communities and donors,” Lupis said.



