Horsefly Volunteer Fire Dept. members take to icy waters to hone ice rescue skills

Training was identified as a priority due to high recreational use in the area and past close calls

Ten members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) obtained Ice Rescue Technician Certificate of Completion on Feb. 13 and 14, 2021.

The course was taught by Jordan Thompson of Raven Rescue to the NFPA1670 standards. Members learned techniques which were then put into use in Horsefly Lake. It was an excellent course which compliments the Swift Water Rescue Technician course taken in June 2020.

The entire training program was made possible by a Community Gaming Grant from the Province of British Columbia. The HVFD felt these courses were a priority because of the high recreational use in the area and past close calls.

Ice Rescue Technician Certification was awarded to: Linda Bartsch, Heather Beaman, Julie Caron, Marc Caron, Steven Hoessl, Gary Isaac, Ben Morhart, Cecil Morhart, Kevin Wilson and Hannah Yahnke.

Wildland Firefighter Level 1

HVFD provided in-house training to 15 members so they could obtain certification WSPP-WFF1 from the Office of the Fire Commissioner. This will allow members to be deployed to assist the Fire Centre in interface fires. HVFD also has a structure protection crew that was trained for structure protection in 2020 and has a Level 2 structure protection trailer.

Wildland Firefighter Level 1 Certification was awarded to: Linda Bartsch, Heather Beaman, Julie Caron, Marc Caron, Judy Hillaby, Steven Hoessl, John Hollan, Gary Isaac, Tracy Janzen, Ben Morhart, Cecil Morhart, Katherine Rempel, Kevin Wilson, Hannah Yahnke and Rosetta Yahnke.

In 2021 the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department is hoping to obtain more vehicle extraction certifications. HVFD thanks their members for all their hard work and dedication to these extra courses on top of their firefighter and first responder training.

Marc Caron is chief of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department

Cariboo

(Linda Bartsch photo)

(Linda Bartsch photo)

(Linda Bartsch photo)

(Linda Bartsch photo)

Members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department practise self-rescue during Ice Rescue Technician Certificate training on the weekend of Feb. 13 and 14. (Linda Bartsch photo)
Anne Burrill
