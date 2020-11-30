Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department hosting Christmas decoration contest

The Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Christmas contest challenging all departments in the Cariboo to light up for Christmas. (Photo submitted)

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department

Special to the Tribune

The Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department is challenging all fire departments in the Cariboo to ‘Light up for Christmas’ in an effort to cheer things up for the people they serve and protect.

The HVFD is hosting a contest to see who can come up with the best Christmas decorations in Horsefly.

The prize is a home sprinkler protection system.

Call the fire hall at 250-620-3333 with your address if you would like to enter. The contest is open to everyone in the HVFD response area.

Judging will take place on Dec. 22 and the results will be announced on Dec. 25 on the HVFD Facebook page.

The winner will be notified by phone.

Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year from the HVFD.

