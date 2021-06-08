Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department holding summer raffle

After having to cancel its regular fundraisers for two years in a row, the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department is holding a summer raffle in hopes of making up for the loss of revenue.
All proceeds will go to buy fire department equipment, said HVFD member Linda Bartsch.
First prize is a patio fire pit, custom made from a vintage oak wine barrel with a cedar table top. A propane tank stores under the table.It was made by Blair Erickson from Rock Solid Fabrication and Welding.
Second prize is a summer package including a motorbike or quad helmet, Leatherman tool, jackets, golf balls, tools, T-shirts, a knife, gift certificates and more.
The HFVD is not one of the fire departments funded by the Cariboo Regional District.
Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online at https://horseflyvfd.rafflenexus.com/ or at Horsefly Service.
The draw date is July 18, 2021.
