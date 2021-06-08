Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department holding summer raffle

A patio fire pit custom-made from an oak barrel with a cedar top table is the first prize in the Horsefly Volunteer Department’s summer raffle. (Photo submitted) The Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department is holding a summer raffle, here are some of the second prize items. (Linda Bartsch photo)

After having to cancel its regular fundraisers for two years in a row, the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department is holding a summer raffle in hopes of making up for the loss of revenue.

All proceeds will go to buy fire department equipment, said HVFD member Linda Bartsch.

First prize is a patio fire pit, custom made from a vintage oak wine barrel with a cedar table top. A propane tank stores under the table.It was made by Blair Erickson from Rock Solid Fabrication and Welding.

Second prize is a summer package including a motorbike or quad helmet, Leatherman tool, jackets, golf balls, tools, T-shirts, a knife, gift certificates and more.

The HFVD is not one of the fire departments funded by the Cariboo Regional District.

Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online at https://horseflyvfd.rafflenexus.com/ or at Horsefly Service.

The draw date is July 18, 2021.

Read more: Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department hones swift water rescue skills



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VolunteerWilliams Lake