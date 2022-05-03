Horsefly School Storywalk up until May 8

Students from the Horsefly School have their stories featured along the river walk

Jake from the Horsefly School stands next to the story he wrote which is on display until May 8. (Photo submitted)

Carla Bullinger

Literacy Outreach Coordinator

Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy

The imaginative and creative work of young writers is on display at the Horsefly StoryWalk.

Students from kindergarten and Grades 1 and 2 at Horsefly School had the chance to see their work posted to the StoryWalk along the Horsefly River.

“Are we published?” Jude excitedly exclaimed as the students arrived for a special grand opening April 27.

The StoryWalk had been closed for the winter, so featuring local, young writers and illustrators seemed like the perfect way to celebrate the start of a new season.

Teacher Kathy Farkas said students had been working on stories with castle and dragon themes. “I find this kind of fantasy topic really inspires their imagination,” Farkas said. “We regularly visit the StoryWalk and I thought this was a great format to celebrate the young writers and illustrators in Grades 1 and 2. I’m so pleased at how surprised and excited they are to see their stories featured here.”

The students’ excitement at seeing their hard work on display was immediately apparent.

“It feels good to see my story here,” Braelynn said, while friend Jake chimed in, “I really like that people want to read my story.”

The students’ stories will be featured at the Horsefly StoryWalk until Mothers Day, May 8.

Throughout the rest of spring and summer, various titles will be featured at the installation; titles can be found on the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacay Facebook page.

CCPL also has StoryWalk locations in at Kiwanis Park in Williams Lake, Parkside Art Gallery in 100 Mile House and at certain times throughout the year in Alexis Creek.

The Horsefly StoryWalk is presented in partnership with the Horsefly River Roundtable and the Horsefly Board of Trade.

