Lana Van Beers, 11, and her brother Austin, 7, were among hundreds of people who attended the Horsefly River Salmon Festival in previous years. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Horsefly River Salmon Festival ready to go Sept. 14 and 15

Starting at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday and closing at 4 p.m. there are many exciting events

The Horsefly River Roundtable Salmon Festival is on!

Starting at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday and closing at 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, there are many exciting and interesting events scheduled.

Our vendors will be Hank’s Bannock and Coffee, Kim Weir’s Botanical Beauty, Maggie Ranger’s Botanical Healing, Christina Mary’s Baskets and Honey, Liz Vaughn’s Wooden Bowls, Sheila Kosolofki’s Ketones and Leanne Mark’s Soaps.

Performances will include Doug and Aubrey on bagpipes at 11 a.m., at 12 p.m. Walter Hlookoff will regale you with his guitar and singing, 1 p.m. it’s Doug and Aubrey on their bagpipes, at 2 p.m. we have the wandering magician, Jessaia Class, and at 3 p.m. we will have Ian Smith on his guitar.

All day long there will be face painting with Corinne as well as the Gyotaku booth will be in operation.

There will be an art display and photography display in the Horsefly Community Hall while be all the rest of this is going on as well and at 3 p.m. Jake Gillespie and Elder Archie will perform a traditional salmon ceremony. I’m not sure if this is for both days or just Saturday.

As well as all these events there will be DFO staff present doing fish dissections, live fish displays, invertebrate displays, a spawning channel tour and an underwater camera operating.

There will also be education booths manned by Mount Polley, Invasive Species Council of BC, UNBC Research from Likely, and Tolko Industries.

There has been some very good news about the spawning salmon; 16,000 Sockeye were observed swimming up the Fraser River through the new channel that has been built, so maybe the new million dollar improvements to our channel will be used after all. It will be open for business.

Bring your family and enjoy some of our sockeye salmon history.

Thank-you and enjoy.

Bruce MacLeod is a freelance writer for the Tribune and a member of the Horsefly River Roundtable.

