Members of the Horsefly Quilters Club with some of their creations. (Photo submitted)

Horsefly Quilt Club thanks the CRD

Grant funding helped the group continue with its efforts

Susie Ambrose

Special to the Tribune

Due to a successful application for a community grant from the CRD, the Horsefly Quilt Club can continue making, distributing and delivering comfort quilts.

The club has been involved in this enterprise for several years, recently surpassing the 100th comfort quilt mark, with most expenses shouldered by the quilters.

This year, however, without the additional help of this grant, it would have been more difficult due to the rising costs of fabric for the fronts and backs, for sashing and binding and for batting.

Club members, both individually and as a group, are very committed to making these quilts which they hope send messages of kindness, support and encouragement to individuals and the community at large.

Cariboo

Members of the Horsefly Quilters Club show off one of their group efforts. (Photo submitted)
