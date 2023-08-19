Horsefly Quilt Club thanks the CRD

Members of the Horsefly Quilters Club with some of their creations. (Photo submitted)

Susie Ambrose

Special to the Tribune

Due to a successful application for a community grant from the CRD, the Horsefly Quilt Club can continue making, distributing and delivering comfort quilts.

The club has been involved in this enterprise for several years, recently surpassing the 100th comfort quilt mark, with most expenses shouldered by the quilters.

This year, however, without the additional help of this grant, it would have been more difficult due to the rising costs of fabric for the fronts and backs, for sashing and binding and for batting.

Club members, both individually and as a group, are very committed to making these quilts which they hope send messages of kindness, support and encouragement to individuals and the community at large.

