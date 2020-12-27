Musician Jesse LeBourdais has a debut novel which he sat down to write after all of his concerts were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo submitted)

Musician Jesse LeBourdais has a debut novel which he sat down to write after all of his concerts were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo submitted)

Horsefly musician Jesse LeBourdais pens first fantasy novel

Originally from Horsefly, LeBourdais, 40, lives in Vancouver where he wrote Firelight.

When his concerts were cancelled due to the pandemic musician Jesse LeBourdais decided to write his first novel.

Originally from Horsefly, LeBourdais, lives in Vancouver where he wrote Firelight.

“COVID was debilitating for my music career, but gave me an opportunity to do something I could do at home, and do safely and gave me an outlet,” he told the Tribune.

About a year ago, he decided to put down on paper some ideas and a possible character that had been rambling in his head for a few years.

“If I played Dungeons and Dragons, or a video game, I always picked this character as my avatar. It was never really a formed out idea.”

Growing up his mom Maureen LeBourdais read to him and his brother, Matt, J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. From that introduction, LeBourdais said he read every fantasy novel he could get his hands on.

“It was fun to reference from all the books I’d read, and create something new for my book.”

READ MORE: Gypsy Salami on deck for Sunday Biscuits

His partner Denise Cymbalist suggested he try writing a short story at first.

He has been writing songs his whole life and a little bit of article work, but had never done any long-form writing.

As an exercise he wrote a short story, which ended up being the first three chapters of the book.

“All of a sudden I had this cascading of ideas for the story that came and I just wanted to finish it right away so I started writing the whole book and finished writing it by April,” he explained.

Not wanting to divulge too much about the story, he said the main character’s name is Dunkan. He is the protagonist who is depicted on the front cover of the book.

Unabashedly, LeBourdais said writing fantasy is probably more his style.

“I don’t think I could ever write a non-fiction book based on the real world. It would be too much research and accuracy. With a fantasy book you can pretty well make up everything.”

He had fun creating a world with its own set of rules. It even has two suns. Writing the story was creative and liberating, he said.

Purposely leaving the description of his characters vague, his intention was to let the reader picture whoever they wanted, rather than overly describe them.

His novel’s setting is very much like the terain around Horsefly, he added. Most of the story takes place in a forest with rocky areas, mountains and waterfalls.

“I’m drawing pretty heavily from the geography of the Cariboo and other parts of B.C. for the book for sure.”

LeBourdais attended school in Horsefly until Grade 10 when he went into Williams Lake and attended Columneetza secondary school and lived in the dorms.

After graduation he moved to the coast.

Firelight is what LeBourdais hopes is the first book in a trilogy and said he is halfway through writing the second installment.

“I think I have enough story to tell across three books.”

Cymbalist did the artwork for the cover and layout of the book.

She is a typographer, designer and an artist, LeBourdais said.

“She was right there in the room with me while I was writing and reading sample chapters and conceptualizing it with me the whole time,” LeBourdais noted.

“She was the exhibit designer at the Vancouver Aquarium and has done lots of really big exhibit designs.”

Firelight is self-published and available in Williams Lake at The Open Book and the Station House Gallery.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

authorCariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Firelight is available at The Open Book and Station House Gallery in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Firelight is available at The Open Book and Station House Gallery in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: Snow day

Just Posted

Quesnel Search and Rescue members were called out late on the night of Dec. 25 to help rescue an injured snowmobiler in the Groundhog Lake area, which is near Barkerville. (Quesnel Search and Rescue)
Volunteers from Quesnel, Wells help rescue injured snowmobiler

A Cormorant from 442 Squadron at CFB Comox transported the snowmobiler to hospital early Dec. 26

Musician Jesse LeBourdais,40, has penned his first novel and said his setting is inspired by growing up in Horsefly. (Photo submitted)
Horsefly musician Jesse LeBourdais pens first fantasy novel

Originally from Horsefly, LeBourdais, 40, lives in Vancouver where he wrote Firelight.

Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune
Winter, cross-country ski playground awaits at Chimney Lake

“It’s a kind of limitless area because of the exploring part of it.” - Mark Savard

It took five children seven hours go build this impressive snow fort on Eleventh Avenue. From left to right are builders Mark Nakada, David Redford, Diane Nakada, Jennifer Williams and Gillian Robbie. According to Mark and David somebody tried to kick down the fort but all they got was a sore toe because ‘it’s all ice.” (Wendy Holm photo, Williams Lake Tribune Archives, circa December 1983).
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: Snow day

It took five children seven hours go build this impressive snow fort on Eleventh Avenue

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
BREAKING: B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Canada’s goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save on Slovakia forward Dominik Jendek (14) as Thomas Harley (5) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hangs on to dump Slovakia 3-1 in world junior hockey clash

Canadians a perfect 2-0 to start tournament

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Most Read