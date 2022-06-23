Horsefly music fest returns with format change and September dates

Arts on the Fly will take place on two days, with day-only tickets and no camping

Performers on stage during the 2019 Arts on the Fly during spectacular evening light in downtown Horsefly, B.C. (Laureen Carruthers photo)

Horsefly’s music festival Arts on the Fly (AOF) 2022 has picked their dates and tickets are ready to go.

The musical event will be happening September 2 and 3, in Horsefly, B.C., with some modifications for music patrons.

Rather than risk running into complications around summer wildfires, organizers opted to hold off until the last moments of summer holidays, and have the festival on Labour Day weekend.

“During the day it feels very much like summer, but there’s a snap of refreshing autumn air in the evenings,” said the festival’s website announcement.

The official 2022 lineup will be released in the coming months, but you can expect the likes of the Wooden Horsemen, Cole Patenaude and the Screech Owls, Pharis and Jason Romero, Shannon O’Donovan, Bats and Dao, and many more. Keep an eye on the Arts on the Fly social media for the full lineup to come.

There will be some changes to how the festival runs, due to September also being peak time for salmon returning to spawn in the Horsefly River.

Because of the sensitive salmon habitat and it being a key time for the fish, there will be no camping along the river during the festival.

“It is too great of a risk to have hundreds of people camping in the spawning channels,” said organizers in their announcement.

Walking alongside the river will still be allowed, however there will be no swimming or wading in the river.

“The salmon habitat needs our utmost respect and protection, now more than ever,” states the website.

Without camping, organizers are asking patrons to instead think of Arts on the Fly 2022 as two back-to-back one-day events. Guests have the option of buying tickets for Friday evening, or all day and night Saturday.

Full weekend passes will not be available. Most performers, if not all, will be playing both Friday and Saturday.

Organizers are encouraging music lovers to plan a safe ride home and are going to be working to ensure people are safe if enjoying the beer and wine available at the event.

For more information on the salmon in Horsefly River visit www.horseflyriver.ca.

Organizers also are encouraging fans of the festival to consider checking out the Horsefly Salmon Fest on Sept. 10 and 11.

The full lineup is yet to be announced, but will be announced online in the coming months.

Tickets are available now, online at www.artsonthefly.com, and at the Open Book in Williams Lake (they will be at Clarke’s in Horsefly asap).

The capacity will be reduced, so make sure to purchase tickets well in advance to ensure you get your spot.

