Horsefly Fall Fair winners announced

The Horsefly Fall Fair was a success, although organizers said the number of entrants were down compared to 2019. (Photo submitted) Liz Hardwick’s photograph of her husband Ivan Hardwick won Best of Show Photography at the Horsefly Fall Fair. (Photo submitted)

The 2022 Horsefly Fall Fair attracted 35 entrants for a total of 215 items and a steady stream of viewers, said Carol Irving one of the organizers.

“Entrant numbers were down quite a bit from 2019, but it was a late growing season because of our spring,” she told the Tribune. “We had eight children enter this year with 26 of the entries. The rest were from adults.”

Sandy McNie was the grand aggregate winner and Lorrie Morhart was the reserve aggregate winner.

In Best of Show the winners were:

Photography: Liz Hardwick for a portrait of her husband Ivan Hardwick

Four and under: Fergus McGuinness

Primary: Sy Romero

Intermediate: Chloe Hoessel

Horse: Shay Peppin

Wine: Carla Bullinger

Quilting: Lucy Wright

Woodworking: Louis Seelhof

Irving wonders if the lower number of entries was due to a few factors aside from the late growing season.

“We had the 2017 fires, then low entries in 2018, then two years of the pandemic. I don’t think the fair was on people’s minds but for next year it will be.”

Glad that so many people came to the fair, she said many of them were from Williams Lake or were camping nearby.

The Horsefly Farmers Market was on and the seniors’ garage sale did well.



