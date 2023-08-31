Horsefly Fall Fair a hit

By Amber Hoessl

Special to the Tribune

This year the community of Horsefly celebrated it’s 45th annual fall fair with over 300 entries.

The high aggregate winner was Wilma Kowalski who won a two-night stay at Crooked Lake Resort.

Runner up was Roxi Baxter.

No fair would be complete without the scent of fried onions, cotton candy and farm animals, which there was in abundance at the Horsefly Community Hall Saturday, Aug. 26.

Outside the hall, local kids proudly showed off their four-legged and two-legged pets while the picturesque Horsefly river meandered quietly in the background.

Onlookers admiring the animals. (Amber Hoessl photo)
