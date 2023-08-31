Horsefly Fall Fair a hit

Onlookers admiring the animals. (Amber Hoessl photo) Lucie Hoessl and her Rex Rabbit ‘Cupcake’. (Amber Hoessl photo) Chloe Hoessl with her little buddy ‘Ping-pong’. (Amber Hoessl photo) Sophie Hoessl adding last minute touches to her lamb ‘Uber’. (Amber Hoessl photo) Fergus McGuinness and his pony ‘Oscar’ won ‘Best of Show’. (Amber Hoessl photo) Indigo Romero poses with her Rabbit ‘Cleo’. (Amber Hoessl photo) Sy Romero with his lion head Rabbit ‘Fluffer-nut’. (Amber Hoessl photo) Lea Iwan and her young peacock stole the show! (Amber Hoessl photo) Chloe Hoessl, (from left), Sophie Hoessl, Lucie Hoessl, Sy Romero, Indigo Romero, Danika McGuinness and her son Fergus take part in the Horsefly Fall Fair. (Amber Hoessl photo) Proud kids show off their fall fair ribbons.

By Amber Hoessl

Special to the Tribune

This year the community of Horsefly celebrated it’s 45th annual fall fair with over 300 entries.

The high aggregate winner was Wilma Kowalski who won a two-night stay at Crooked Lake Resort.

Runner up was Roxi Baxter.

No fair would be complete without the scent of fried onions, cotton candy and farm animals, which there was in abundance at the Horsefly Community Hall Saturday, Aug. 26.

Outside the hall, local kids proudly showed off their four-legged and two-legged pets while the picturesque Horsefly river meandered quietly in the background.

