Horsefly 4-H Club kicks off new year

Horsefly 4-H Club Report January 2018
Hi, my name is Jessiah Aigner and I am the Horsefly 4-H club reporter for 2018.
I am very excited to start off a new 4-H year.
We held our first club meeting on January 10, 2018.
During this meeting we held our Election of Officers and Leaders
Officers Voted in were:
President – Lexi Augustine
Vice President – Anna Best
Treasurer – Joey Augustine
Secretary – Sari Aigner
Club Reporter – Jessiah Aigner
Safety Officer – Caitlin Khong
Leaders voted in were:
A Leader – Sara Augustine
Beef – Bobbi Best & Ricky Seelhof
Swine – Mike Aigner
Poultry – Irene Aigner
Foods. – Abby Wilson
Photography – Linda Bartsch
Cloverbud – Ellie Seelhof.
This year our club has 29 members: Nine Cloverbuds, 13 Juniors and seven Seniors
Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Hall.