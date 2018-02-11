Horsefly 4-H Club kicks off new year

Horsefly 4-H Club Report January 2018

Horsefly 4-H Club Report January 2018

Hi, my name is Jessiah Aigner and I am the Horsefly 4-H club reporter for 2018.

I am very excited to start off a new 4-H year.

We held our first club meeting on January 10, 2018.

During this meeting we held our Election of Officers and Leaders

Officers Voted in were:

President – Lexi Augustine

Vice President – Anna Best

Treasurer – Joey Augustine

Secretary – Sari Aigner

Club Reporter – Jessiah Aigner

Safety Officer – Caitlin Khong

Leaders voted in were:

A Leader – Sara Augustine

Beef – Bobbi Best & Ricky Seelhof

Swine – Mike Aigner

Poultry – Irene Aigner

Foods. – Abby Wilson

Photography – Linda Bartsch

Cloverbud – Ellie Seelhof.

This year our club has 29 members: Nine Cloverbuds, 13 Juniors and seven Seniors

Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Hall.

Previous story
Williams Lake youth empowered through art exploration weekend

Just Posted

Lakecity still in deep freeze, but temperatures expected to warm up in coming days

It’s forecast to stay cold in Williams Lake, at least until Monday afternoon.

VIDEO: Lakecity plays host to atom house tournament

Six Williams Lake teams hosted six visiting squads for the WLMHA Atom House Tournament.

Williams Lake youth empowered through art exploration weekend

Indigenous and youth of colour are hunkering down for a weekend workshop titled Art Loves You

Garden Club cultivating springtime plans

The Williams Lake Garden Club has some exciting plans for 2018

No age-based discounts for transit cash fares in Williams Lake

In a move to encourage more people to purchase monthly passes, city council has approved changes for transit.

VIDEO: Otter bathtime in the winter sun

Cariboo filmmaker captures playful otter near Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

Man dies in surfing accident on Long Beach near Tofino

Paramedics were seen trying to resuscitate the 27 year-old male Saturday afternoon

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes score their first medals in PyeongChang

It was a day of wins in hockey, snowboarding and freestyle skiing

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says blocking Trans Mountain is ‘illegal’

Clark told gathering in Ottawa B.C. NDP’s new moves could make businesses think twice in investing

Snowboarders Parrot, McMorris capture silver, bronze at Pyeongchang Olympics

Most of the slopestyle competitors will also compete in the big air event in PyeongChang

Most Read