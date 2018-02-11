Horsefly 4-H Club kicks off new year

Horsefly 4-H Club Report January 2018

Hi, my name is Jessiah Aigner and I am the Horsefly 4-H club reporter for 2018.

I am very excited to start off a new 4-H year.

We held our first club meeting on January 10, 2018.

During this meeting we held our Election of Officers and Leaders

Officers Voted in were:

President – Lexi Augustine

Vice President – Anna Best

Treasurer – Joey Augustine

Secretary – Sari Aigner

Club Reporter – Jessiah Aigner

Safety Officer – Caitlin Khong

Leaders voted in were:

A Leader – Sara Augustine

Beef – Bobbi Best & Ricky Seelhof

Swine – Mike Aigner

Poultry – Irene Aigner

Foods. – Abby Wilson

Photography – Linda Bartsch

Cloverbud – Ellie Seelhof.

This year our club has 29 members: Nine Cloverbuds, 13 Juniors and seven Seniors

Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Hall.