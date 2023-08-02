HORSEFLY 4-H CLUB: 65th annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale

Aaliyah Aldridge. Caiden Cartwright. Aleah Cartwright. Hadley Aldridge. Charlee Kershaw. Ireland Kershaw. Reed Christenson. Turner Christenson. Braydon Lazar. Aria Nowlin. Owen Nowlin. Joey Augustine. Blair Scott. Ashley Wilson. Ronald Wilson. Samantha Wilson. Justin Damm. Lily Woolsey. Kayla Lucak-Lipus. Horsefly 4-H Club. The Horsefly 4-H Club.

The Horsefly 4-H Club has been in operation for 31 years. Our club consists of 19 members: one Cloverbud, 14 Junior members and four Senior members. Projects in our club this year are Beef, Swine, Sheep, Poultry, Small Engine, Photography, Foods, Cloverbud, Junior Leadership, Senior Management and Ambassador. Throughout the year members have participated in speeches, judging, marketing, community involvement, fundraising, volunteering and their Achievement Day. Our club would like to thank all the leaders, parents, and community sponsors for all their support.

Aaliyah Aldridge – Lot #55

Hi, my name is Aaliyah Aldridge and I am 10 years old. I have been a member of the Horsefly 4-H Club for three years, but this is my first year as a junior member and for my first project, I have chosen to raise a market steer. My steer’s name is Sven and he is a black Angus. I chose to raise an Angus steer because I know that they have great quality of meat and a lot of it. Sven has been a very easy steer and he loves his grain! I have been feeding him Altwasser and he has all the hay he wants. I hope to see you at Show and Sale.

Joey Augustine – Lot #57

Hello, my name is Joey Augustine. I am 17 years old and I have been in the Horsefly 4-H Club for 11 years. This year I am doing projects in Beef, Senior Management, 4-H Ambassador and Junior Leadership. My steer’s name is Obi. He is a purebred black Angus from our family ranch, and my Junior Leadership project is focused on club bonding and team building within our club. I am also excited to continue with my Ambassador project in the coming year.

Hadley Aldridge – Lot #56

My name is Hadley and I am six years old. I am in my first year of Cloverbud in the Horsefly 4-H Club. I got to learn a lot of stuff this year, but my favourite was learning about Swine and Horses. I want to do Swine when I am a junior member.

Aleah Cartwright – Lot #58

Hi, my name is Aleah Cartwright. I am 10 years old. This is my fourth year in the Horsefly 4-H Club and my first year as a junior member. My lot number is 58. This year I chose to do a pig from my farm because I really enjoy raising pigs with my family. My pig’s name is Peanut Butter and he is a Berkshire cross. Thank you.

Caiden Cartwright – Lot #59

Hi, my name is Caiden Cartwright. I am 12 years old and this is my sixth year in the Horsefly 4-H Club and my fourth year as a junior member. My lot number is 59. This year I chose to do a pig from my farm because I really enjoyed it last year. My pig’s name is Jelly and she is a Berkshire cross. Thank you.

Reed Christenson – Lot #60

Hello, my name is Reed Christenson and I am in the Horsefly 4-H Club. This is my fifth year in the Horsefly 4-H Club. This year I have a Hereford steer named Stubbs and a Hereford heifer named Morgan. I wish you will all have a root’n toot’n time at the stable of the Horsefly 4-H Club. When you come to our stall feel free to ask questions, look at my projects and have a good time. Hope to see you there. Adios!

Turner Christenson – Lot #61

Hello, my name is Turner Christenson. This is my fifth year in the Horsefly 4-H Club. This year I have a steer named Harbour. He is a Charolais cross. I also have a Heifer Project. Her name is Kali and she is a purebred Charolais. I bought her last fall from Seven Quarter Circle Charolais. Harbour has been my favourite steer out of all the others that I have had. He is a beautiful animal with a lot of different characteristics. I hope you all like him just as much as I do. Thank you for reading!

Charlee Kershaw – Lot #62

Hello, my name is Charlee Kershaw and this is my fourth year in the Horsefly 4-H Club. This year I have a steer and a heifer. Both of them are Simmental crosses. My steer’s name is Hank. Hank the tank. My heifer’s name is Harley. Come to the Horsefly 4-H beef stall and meet Hank, Harley and me. We hope to see you there!

Ireland Kershaw – Lot #63

Hi, my name is Ireland Kershaw and I am part of the Horsefly 4-H Club and a second-year junior. I am doing a steer named Donald and he will fill your freezer with homegrown Simmental/Angus beef. So come to the Williams Lake Stockyards Aug. 3-7.

Justin Damm – Lot #73

My name is Justin Damm and I am 10 years old. I am a member of the Horsefly 4-H Club. This is my first year in 4-H and I am doing Market Lamb as my project. My market lamb’s name is K099 aka Barbra. In this picture, she is four months old. She is growing quickly! She is a Suffolk. I chose this lamb because it was the only lamb I could find! K099 started out on just rolled oats and hay as well as alfalfa cubes. She has moved to sheep texture and grass. Every day K099 goes for a walk with her companion lamb, Tulip. I gave her the aka Barbra because she is a bit of an escape artist who likes to open gates! She even once tried to jump a cattle guard!

Aria Nowlin – Lot #66

Hi, my name is Aria Nowlin and I am nine years old. I am in the Foods program in 4-H and I am really enjoying cooking and baking new and yummy things. This is my first year in 4-H and I have enjoyed meeting friends and getting to know my community better with different events that I have participated in. My goal this year is to bake and decorate a cake.

Braydon Lazar – Lot #64

Hello, my name is Braydon Lazar and this is my fourth year in the Horsefly 4-H Club. This is my first year as a junior and my project is Market Lamb. My lamb’s name is Goliath. He is a Katahdin and homegrown on our family farm. Goliath was born on March 14. I chose him because he was the biggest lamb on our farm. I like going into the barn to spend time with him and watch him grow. I have learned a lot this year and am looking forward to showing him at Show and Sale.

Kayla Lucak-Lipus – Lot #65

Hello, my name is Kayla Lucak-Lipus. I am 11 years old and this is my sixth year in the Horsefly 4-H Club, but my third year as a junior. I joined 4-H this year as a unit 9 Poultry member to learn more about birds and their way of life. I like to spend time with my tom turkey, Siren. We walk around and go on adventures together. I hope you can come a meet my turkey Siren this year at our 4-H Show and Sale on Aug. 7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards.

Owen Nowlin – Lot #67

My name is Owen Nowlin and I am 13 years old. This is my first year in the 4-H program. I am in Small Engines and this year I had three different projects. My main project this year that I will be showing at Show and Sale is a Yamaha dirtbike 50 cc. I have been working on it for two months and getting it all ready to go.

Blair Scott – Lot #68

Hello. My name is Blair Scott and I am nine years old. This is my second year in the Horsefly 4-H Club and my first year as a junior member. My project this year is a market turkey named Willow. Willow is a Nicholas White and his favourite treats are grapes. I have really enjoyed learning about turkeys this year and I’m already excited for next year. See you at Show and Sale!

Ashley Wilson – Lot #69

Hi, my name is Ashley Wilson. I am 15 years old and I am with the Horsefly 4-H Club. My projects this year are Foods and Photography. I would like to invite you to this year’s 65th Annual 4-H Show and Sale from Aug. 3-7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. I will be selling a beautiful nature photo. Thank you for coming out and supporting your local 4-H club.

Ronald Wilson – Lot #70

Hi, my name is Ronald Wilson. I am 17 years old and my project this year is Market Beef. His name is Yogi and he is a black Angus steer that I have been raising since fall. I would like to invite you to the 65th Annual 4-H Show and Sale from Aug. 3-7. We are lot number 70. We would love for you to come by our stall to meet us. Hope to see you there.

Samantha Wilson – Lot #71

Hi, my name is Samantha Wilson. I am 10 years old and I am with the Horsefly 4-H Club. This is my first year as a junior member and my project is Foods. I would like to invite you to the 65th Annual 4-H Show and Sale from Aug. 3-7 at the Williams Lake Stockyards. I am lot number 71 and I would love for you to come by my stall to see what I have been baking. I hope to see you there.

Lily Woolsey – Lot #72

Hi, my name is Lily Woolsey. I am thirteen years old. This is my first year in 4-H. My project this year is Photography. I will be at the Williams Lake Stockyards with one of my photos. My photo collection includes farm animals, wildlife and nature. I am looking forward to my first Show and Sale and I hope to see you all there.

Williams Lake