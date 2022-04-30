Honours concert for Cariboo Festival

Final concert to showcase a select group from the performing arts festival will take place May 1

Abigayle Kotyk was performing in the self-accompanied vocals category in the Cariboo Festival this year. (Ruth Lloyd photo)

The Cariboo Festival will be holding the first fully open honours concert for the public since 2019 on May 1, 2022.

Doors open at 12:45 p.m., the concert will begin at 1 p.m. at the Calvary Church at 625 Carson Drive in Williams Lake and will include about an hour of musical performances by a select group of the festival participants.

There will be 10 singers and five pianists performing, all chosen by the adjudicators from the competitors in the Cariboo Festival in April.

During the festival, award winner were selected in both of the two disciplines and during the concert, award winners will be announced and honoured and those selected to represent the Cariboo in the BC Provincial Festival June 5-9 will also be announced.

Competitors in the province-wide festival will participate virtually with performers from across British Columbia.

Entrance is by donation and open to the public, and one of the festival organizers, Chris Ford, said the annual general meeting (AGM) will follow right after the concert.

The group is in desperate need of more volunteers for the performing arts festival itself, as this year they had to cancel both the speech arts and the band and instrumental portions due to the shortage, and are in danger of having to cut more programs.

Ford and his wife Robin are both members of the executive for the festival and are working hard to try and recruit more volunteers “to keep growing the place for the kids to perform,” said Ford, adding later how important it is for the talented performers in the region to be able to receive professional adjudication and instruction.

Anyone interested in getting involved can come and attend the AGM or email cariboofestivalprez@gmail.com.

Read more: Cariboo Festival back for 2022 in Williams Lake



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ConcertsLive musicWilliams Lake