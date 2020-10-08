HOMETOWN: Meat the Margetts

John and Steve Margetts (Angie Mindus photo)
John and Steve Margetts of Margetts Meats. (Angie Mindus photo)
Steve Margetts and Pam Lussier co-own Margetts Meats as of Oct. 1, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo)

After more than three decades of owning and operating his own butcher shop in Williams Lake, John Margetts of Margetts Meats is eyeing retirement.

“It’s been a good 35 years,” John, 72, said Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 outside the popular store located on Mackenzie Avenue.

John was born in the old hospital in Williams Lake on May 30, 1948, two years after his parents arrived in the lakecity from Vancouver and is the second oldest of four children.

An avid hockey player and rodeo competitor in his youth, John married school teacher Maureen in 1977 and raised a son, J.D.

In 1985, when the town’s small butcher shop closed, John, who had meat cutting experience, saw an opportunity to own and operate his own business and opened Margetts Meats.

One year after Margetts Meats was opened, John’s youngest brother Steve joined him at the family-run business.

Over the years Steve added an in-store smokehouse to go with on-site custom meat cutting and eventually became a partner of the business, which has become known for offering quality meats and unique local products.

Customers have also come to appreciate the friendly rapport the local brothers have with their customers.

“That whole vibe Johnny and Steve have with customers is one of the awesome things about the store,” said Pam Lussier, who purchased John’s share of the business, which will now be owned and operated by Steve and Pam, with John coming in and helping out.

“It’s going to be business as usual,” said Pam. “John is going to be here as long as he wants to be.”

Steve, who apprenticed under his brother, said he’s thankful for everything his big brother taught him and appreciative for the years working together.

John feels like the business is in good hands with Steve and Pam but he will, however, miss the customers.

“You work all your life, so it’s a big change, but it will be good,” John said.

John plans to continue volunteering as a director with the Williams Lake Stampede Association and hopes he and Maureen can travel one day soon to see his new granddaughter, who was born to JD and Amanda in Dallas, Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic July 9.

John said he is also looking forward to spending more time with Maureen at their home on Dog Creek Road.

READ MORE: Williams Lake Salvation Army providing Thanksgiving hampers

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake Salvation Army providing Thanksgiving hampers

Just Posted

HOMETOWN: Meat the Margetts

Brothers John and Steve Margetts have worked together 35 years

Williams Lake Salvation Army providing Thanksgiving hampers

Normally a dinner is held, but not this year due to COVID-19 precautions

Potential Cariboo North MLAs talk COVID-19 campaigning

Candidates reveal their plans for what their campaigns will look like during a global pandemic

Williams Lake issues notices of acceleration, default on paving project

Only 10 per cent of the paving rehabilitation has been completed so far

Williams Lake RCMP seek witnesses after incident involving school-aged child Tuesday

The male suspect is described as heavy and in his 30s with fair to medium skin

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

Most Read