HOMETOWN: Meat the Margetts

After more than three decades of owning and operating his own butcher shop in Williams Lake, John Margetts of Margetts Meats is eyeing retirement.

“It’s been a good 35 years,” John, 72, said Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 outside the popular store located on Mackenzie Avenue.

John was born in the old hospital in Williams Lake on May 30, 1948, two years after his parents arrived in the lakecity from Vancouver and is the second oldest of four children.

An avid hockey player and rodeo competitor in his youth, John married school teacher Maureen in 1977 and raised a son, J.D.

In 1985, when the town’s small butcher shop closed, John, who had meat cutting experience, saw an opportunity to own and operate his own business and opened Margetts Meats.

One year after Margetts Meats was opened, John’s youngest brother Steve joined him at the family-run business.

Over the years Steve added an in-store smokehouse to go with on-site custom meat cutting and eventually became a partner of the business, which has become known for offering quality meats and unique local products.

Customers have also come to appreciate the friendly rapport the local brothers have with their customers.

“That whole vibe Johnny and Steve have with customers is one of the awesome things about the store,” said Pam Lussier, who purchased John’s share of the business, which will now be owned and operated by Steve and Pam, with John coming in and helping out.

“It’s going to be business as usual,” said Pam. “John is going to be here as long as he wants to be.”

Steve, who apprenticed under his brother, said he’s thankful for everything his big brother taught him and appreciative for the years working together.

John feels like the business is in good hands with Steve and Pam but he will, however, miss the customers.

“You work all your life, so it’s a big change, but it will be good,” John said.

John plans to continue volunteering as a director with the Williams Lake Stampede Association and hopes he and Maureen can travel one day soon to see his new granddaughter, who was born to JD and Amanda in Dallas, Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic July 9.

John said he is also looking forward to spending more time with Maureen at their home on Dog Creek Road.

