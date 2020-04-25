Hometown: Exploring new ideas during COVID-19

Rick Magnell of Williams Lake has been making ear-savers for masks

Rick Magnell of Williams Lake has found himself doing a few new things because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s been making ear-savers for masks on a 3-D printer he purchased for his son. He refurbished a dozen computers for the Cariboo Friendship Society to distribute to families in need and he launched a film camera event and through Facebook invited locals to participate.

When contacted by the Tribune about the ear-savers he brushed it off, saying he’d only managed to make six before the printer broke down.

“The day my six were delivered to the hospital someone from 100 Mile House dropped off 100,” he said, adding he’d ordered parts and once the printer is fixed he will be trying to make some more.

It’s been fun to learn how to make them, he added.

“I just have a small printer and as long as I hold it at a 45 degree angle I can make one at a time.”

He uses biodegradable plastic which is inexpensive to purchase, he said.

Originally he got the 3D printer to make toys for his son to paint.

Magnell was born in 100 Mile House and lived there until his family moved to Williams Lake when he was in Grade 5.

He loves to develop his own photos and during the pandemic came up with an idea to give away film cameras and film and invite people to participate.

Once interested people have submitted their names, he will draw one name, then arrange to deliver the equipment. After they have taken the photographs he will develop the photos.

He also made videos he posted to his Facebook page on how to use each of the cameras.

“I know it sounds crazy, but I have had a lot of film cameras given to me,” he said, noting he was thinking it would be fun to gift out some of these cameras with an interactive project with some folks in Williams Lake trapped at home during the pandemic. He also has a fridge full of film.

“Feel free to yell at me if you think this is a terrible idea and it poses too much risk. If that is the case I’ll save this project when Earth opens again.”

Magnell also produces videos and has been working with Jason Ryll on a new podcast series for the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Marketing Association featuring local destinations.

When the Station House celebrated its 100th birthday last summer, Magnell participated in an art show to mark the occasion by doing some analogue photography.

The Station House provided him with several railway related tintypes and developing chemicals to use with the camera.

“It was made for tin plates, glass plates or film, you can use all three depending on what plate holder you buy for it,” Magnell said during the opening of the show.

