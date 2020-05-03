Fred Ball, co-owner of Blocks R Us said he will be retiring from working in the field but looking forward to working at the yard and teaching customers how to build their own structures. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Hometown: Down to Earth guy

Fred Ball has been part of the community since 1972

With more than 25 years of experience at Blocks R Us, co-owner Fred Ball is slowing his shedule down a bit by sharing his knowledge in the work yard, rather than out in the field anymore.

He’s not retiring fully but said he feels he will have more to offer by sharing the tricks of the trade with customers at the compound at 152 Soda Creek Road.

“With my knowledge — I’ve had over 28 years of doing this, plus paving and doing driveways for 40 years — I can explain things and help people.”

Originally from California, Ball moved to Williams Lake in 1972 with his parents Gene and Dana and brother Wayne.

Read more: Ball family pillar of the parade for more than 40 years

“My dad and mom started Gene’s Paving in 1976 and I paved with my dad up until the 1990s.”

At the same time they started Fred and Jerry’s Blocks, which was switched to Blocks R Us in 2008.

“Right now my brother Wayne, my mom and both my daughters Jessica and Michelle are here working with me.”

Owning a business in Williams Lake has been a positive experience for him and his family.

“I’ve loved it and enjoyed it. We’ve worked all our lives here and tried to help and support the community the best we can.”

The Balls are preparing for the upcoming gardening season with plants and shrubs arriving daily.

Gravel piles are kept stocked up and the top soil is ‘going like crazy,’ he noted.

“We have our own recipe for garden soil. It’s our secret recipe and it meets all specifications. My brother is constantly testing the pH, temperature and everything else while we are making it.”

Orders are up and business is crazy busy, but good.

When he’s not working, Ball spends time at Tyee Lake where they have property.

As for the COVID-19 pandemic he said he doesn’t know what he thinks.

“It is what it is. We’ve adjusted our office hours and keep going as best as we can.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
COVID-19: School District 27 staff help feed students in need

Just Posted

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Hometown: Down to Earth guy

Fred Ball has been part of the community since 1972

COVID-19: School District 27 staff help feed students in need

Food program supported by community

Visitor checkpoints still active at Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation south of Williams Lake

Chief Patrick Harry advises people to cancel their travel plans to the area due to COVID-19

Williams Lake Farmers Market readying to open May 8 amid COVID-19 restrictions

Only food or food-related vendors will be permitted

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

Q&A: What B.C. renters and landlords need to know during the pandemic

Did you pay your rent May 1? Did you receive rent? Your rights and the rules

VIDEO: Dr. Bonnie Henry offers words of encouragement to B.C.’s 2020 graduating class

B.C.’s provincial health officer voiced support for parents and students during this unprecedented time

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Contest calls on B.C. families to share ‘kitchen hack’ for chance at winning $1,000

Better Together BC launched contest to raise funds with B.C. dairy farmers for Food Banks BC

Concert fundraiser for victims of Nova Scotia massacre organized by B.C. police officer

“Artists for Nova Scotia,” to be streamed on May 8; has goal of raising $50,000

‘More vital now:’ Gay-straight alliances go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

‘We all just want to be in a place where we see ourselves reflected and supported’

B.C. woman gives birth on driveway in Greater Victoria

Grandma catches baby girl as she enters the world

Most Read