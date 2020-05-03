Hometown: Down to Earth guy

Fred Ball has been part of the community since 1972

Fred Ball, co-owner of Blocks R Us said he will be retiring from working in the field but looking forward to working at the yard and teaching customers how to build their own structures. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

With more than 25 years of experience at Blocks R Us, co-owner Fred Ball is slowing his shedule down a bit by sharing his knowledge in the work yard, rather than out in the field anymore.

He’s not retiring fully but said he feels he will have more to offer by sharing the tricks of the trade with customers at the compound at 152 Soda Creek Road.

“With my knowledge — I’ve had over 28 years of doing this, plus paving and doing driveways for 40 years — I can explain things and help people.”

Originally from California, Ball moved to Williams Lake in 1972 with his parents Gene and Dana and brother Wayne.

Read more: Ball family pillar of the parade for more than 40 years

“My dad and mom started Gene’s Paving in 1976 and I paved with my dad up until the 1990s.”

At the same time they started Fred and Jerry’s Blocks, which was switched to Blocks R Us in 2008.

“Right now my brother Wayne, my mom and both my daughters Jessica and Michelle are here working with me.”

Owning a business in Williams Lake has been a positive experience for him and his family.

“I’ve loved it and enjoyed it. We’ve worked all our lives here and tried to help and support the community the best we can.”

The Balls are preparing for the upcoming gardening season with plants and shrubs arriving daily.

Gravel piles are kept stocked up and the top soil is ‘going like crazy,’ he noted.

“We have our own recipe for garden soil. It’s our secret recipe and it meets all specifications. My brother is constantly testing the pH, temperature and everything else while we are making it.”

Orders are up and business is crazy busy, but good.

When he’s not working, Ball spends time at Tyee Lake where they have property.

As for the COVID-19 pandemic he said he doesn’t know what he thinks.

“It is what it is. We’ve adjusted our office hours and keep going as best as we can.”



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake