Brian Owen (left), Marcel Habsburg and Christine Habsburg, have a visit inside Owen’s motel room at the Lakeside Motel. (Photo submitted)

Thankful senior out of the cold and on the road again

Owen has received an outpouring of support, supplies and donations from lakecity residents and businesses to help him get back on his feet

The community of Williams Lake has been nothing short of amazing.

That was the message from Brian Owen — a 65-year-old homeless man and his dog, Jake, who had been living in his uninsured pickup truck during the recent cold snap.

In the last week and a half, Owen has received an outpouring of support, supplies and donations from lakecity residents and businesses to help him get back on his feet.

Owen left Williams Lake Thursday morning headed for Gold River on Vancouver Island after his sister, who he had not spoken to since 2007, contacted Owen to come live with her when she saw a plea for help on social media from Williams Lake residents Christine and Marcel Habsburg.

The Habsburgs arranged for Owen to stay at the Lakeside Motel, where he and his dog had been until his departure Thursday.

Read more: VIDEO: Homeless man grateful for warmth of Cariboo

“Thanks for everything the community has done,” Owen said Wednesday. “This has been amazing, to say the least.”

Owen said despite leaving the Cariboo, he hopes to one day return to the area.

“In all honesty I’m hoping I can make my way back here,” he said. “I’ve got fond memories and worked here off and on most of my life.

“I’ve always loved the Cariboo. Even when I’ve lived elsewhere. To me, this is just the nicest country.”

At the Lakeside Motel, manager Debbie Jackson said she enjoyed witnessing the show of support for Owen, who she described as being shy, but very appreciative.

“We fed him dinner, he was happy with that and people were always dropping off meals,” Jackson said. “It was so nice to see the people coming by, calling every day. It was really, really neat.”

Jackson said people also fell in love with Owen’s dog, Jake, and would bring dog food for him.

The two resident motel dogs, meanwhile, also took a liking to Jake, the 11-year-old border collie, who made it difficult for his owner to find an affordable rental unit that allowed pets. Owen, instead, chose to live in his truck with his dog, who has been his best companion for many years.

“It was an ongoing joke that the dogs around here are really going to miss Jake,” Jackson said. “I’m going to miss him, too.”

Besides getting to know Owen, Jackson said she also had the pleasure of getting to know Owen’s sister, who phoned every evening to check in with her brother.

On Wednesday afternoon, just before leaving Thursday morning, Owen picked up his truck from Cariboo GM in Williams Lake after receiving some necessary repairs to help get him on the road again.

Cariboo GM covered the out of province inspection fee of $159 and donated a $500 credit towards the mechanical work.

Besides the Cariboo GM donation, the community and local businesses helped raise around $2,000 to help Owen.

The Habsburgs, meanwhile, said they have formed a close bond with Owen since meeting him after their Facebook post went viral locally.

“We definitely plan to keep in touch.”

The Habsburgs also sent out a special thank you to a Lower Mainland man, who wished to remain anonymous, who came to Williams Lake to follow Owen to Vancouver Island to ensure a safe trip.

“He is paying all the expenses to Vancouver Island including food, gas and ferry,” Christine said.

“He’s an anonymous angel.”

Read more: Community effort to help homeless senior and dog in extreme weather reunites family


Brian Owen (centre), whose situation of living in his truck during the start of the recent cold snap in Williams Lake was brought to the attention of the community, was delighted Wednesday to pick up his repaired truck from Cariboo GM. The Cariboo GM team is pictured with Owen and Marcel Habsburg (left) after covering the out of province inspection of $159 on Owen’s truck and donating a $500 credit toward necessary repairs. Habsburg and his wife, Christine, noticed Owen living in his truck when temperatures were hovering around -30C in Williams Lake and reached out to the community for help via social media. Donations began pouring in, Owen’s sister, living in Gold River, who Owen had not spoken to since 2007, contacted Owen to come live with her, and the ball was set in motion for Owen to get back on his feet. Pictured from the Cariboo GM team are sales consultant Sean Cooper (second from left), service advisor Steve Stasica, (Owen), parts consultant Rachel Russell, service manager Tony Pitsos, sales consultant Marilee Vickers, sales consultant Rick White and parts manager Al Weinert (not pictured Doug Peters, general sales manager). (Greg Sabatino photo)

