Hockey with Dad author Willie Sellars, illustrator Kevin Easthope doing book signing

They will be in the alley beside The Open Book on Saturday, Sept. 18

Willie Sellars and Kevin Easthope will be on location Saturday, Sept. 18 for a book signing of their new book - Hockey with Dad. (Caitlin Press image)

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars and illustrator Kevin Easthope will be holding a free book launch of their latest book – Hockey With Dad – on Saturday, Sept. 18 in the alley beside The Open Book from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In this highly anticipated follow-up to the award-winning Dipnetting with Dad, Little Brother’s adventures continue as he grows and learns about the importance of hockey to his Secwépemc community.

“The story shows how hockey can bring a family together and teaches readers very essential life lessons along the way,” said Sellars, who describes hockey as his favourite sport and plays both for the love of the game and as a way to promote positive living through recreation.

In Hockey With Dad, community values and cultural wisdom are celebrated through an exciting hockey match brought to life by the action-packed illustrations of award-winning illustrator Kevin Easthope.

When the team goalie gets sick, Little Brother and Big Sister must rely on the wisdom of Grandpa, Dad, and Secwépemc cultural values to overcome big challenges.

The book is published by Caitlin Press.

The Open Book is located at 247 Oliver Street.

READ MORE: Williams Lake author, Chief, to release second children’s book this fall: Hockey with Dad



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake