Hockey fundraiser for family of man who died after snowmobile crash near Williams Lake

The Chilcotin Grizzlies and Alkali Braves will face off on Saturday, March 19

The Chilcotin Grizzlies and the Alkali Braves are pictured here after playing a game to fundraise for a local daycare. (Photo submitted)

Community support is building momentum for the family of a young father who died last weekend after a snowmobile crash on the outskirts of Williams Lake.

Todd Sterritt, 30,leaves behind his fiancé and their two young children.

On Saturday, March 19 the Alkali Braves and the Chilcotin Grizzlies will face off at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex with all donations and raffle proceeds from the game going to Sterritt’s family.

Game time is 6 p.m. and admission is by donation, said Shannon Woods who is helping her daughter organize the event.

The two teams played against each other to fundraise for a daycare at Esk’etemc recently and when the accident happened, Woods’ son Lane Spooner contacted the teams to see if they would be willing to play another game to raise funds for Sterritt’s family.

Wood said the Braves did not hesitate and volunteered their time at the rink to help with whatever is needed.

“These two teams played really good hockey last weekend,” Woods said.

READ MORE: Two people die after snowmobile crash on outskirts of Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationshockeyWilliams Lake