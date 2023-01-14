Suzie Ambrose has compiled an archival photograph collection about the Miocene area. (Photo submitted)

History of Miocene area preserved in community photo album

Local artist and photographer Suzie Ambrose led the project

Although Miocene is not a designated area with boundaries or legal status, in the early 1900s, a post office outlet became necessary. As there was a Miocene Mine in Horsefly, it was decided to adopt that name.

After COVID, local artist and photographer, Suzie Ambrose, made a proposal to the community hall executive to produce an archival photo album with information pages highlighting the remaining old buildings, sites and barns of the past.

Local saddlery expert Mark Denny crafted a leather album for its contents.

The route chosen is from Dugan Lake stretching to Jessica Lake Road.

Immediately, an application was submitted for a grant to the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society in Williams Lake. Grant money was received in July.

It is a unique way to honour those who migrated, built and settled here, making the Miocene such a wonderful area in which to live.

