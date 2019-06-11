Historic Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip set to depart June 20

Gailene William photo Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip participants make their way across the Sheep Creek Bridge last year toward the Williams Lake Stampede in time to arrive just before the grand entry on opening night at the rodeo on Thursday, June 28.

Participants in the 11th Annual Xeni Wagon Trip are busy making preparations for the historic trek, slated to embark June 20.

The eight-day journey leaves Konni Lake on Thursday, June 20 and is slated to arrive at the Williams Lake Stampede on Thursday, June 27 for the first day of the rodeo for the grand entry.

Registration forms can be found on the Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip Facebook page. A farrier clinic is being held in Xeni Gwet’in on June 15-16 from 6 a.m. to noon both days for any horses that need to be shod that will be taking part in the trip.

The final wagon trip group meeting takes place Friday, June 14 from 4-5 p.m. at the Tsilhqot’in National Government Office in Williams Lake.

The wagon trip committee encourages participants to join by horseback.

Camp locations are as follows:

• June 20 – leave Konni Lake at 9 a.m. and arrive at 50-kilometre mark Nemiah Road

• June 21 – 50 kilometre to 19.5 kilometre (gravel pit)

• June 22 – 19.5 kilometre (gravel pit) to Big Creek Hall

• June 23 – rest day at Big Creek

• June 24 – Big Creek to Sugarcane Jacks

• June 25 – Sugarcane Jacks to Farwell Canyon

• June 26 – Farwell Canyon to Meldrum Creek Campsite at the top of Sheep Creek (lunch to be served by Toosey at gas station)

• June 27 – Meldrum Creek Campsite to Williams lake Stampede Grand Entry; arrival at 6:15 p.m.

We thank everyone in advance for slowing down and passing by slowly and safely as the wagon train proceeds to the Williams Lake Stampede via the Nemiah Valley Road/900 Road (Taseko Lake Road) and into Big Creek/Farwell Canyon Road.

Children from infants and older, as well as families and elders, will take part in the wagon trip and look forward to this annual event.

