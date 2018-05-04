Hike for Hospice this Sunday

Everyone invited to come support the Williams Lake Hospice Society

Support your local hospice this Sunday, May 6.

The Williams Lake Hospice Society is hosting their annual Hike For Hospice at the Scout Island Nature Centre from 12 to 4 p.m.

Families (and leashed pets) are invited to run, walk, stroll or roll with the hospice society, where 100 per cent of the funds will stay local and go to support their programming in Williams Lake.

The Williams Lake Hospice Society helps with end-of-life and palliative care, as well as support for families, all while aiming to improve quality of life.

Register at the event or pre-register on-line at http://chpca.convio.net/WilliamsLakeHospiceSociety. Registration will start at 12:30 p.m and the walk itself will begin at 12:30 p.m.