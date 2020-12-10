Help us fill the food, toy bank:Williams Lake Tribune accepting donations for Salvation Army

With the Tribune’s regular food and toy drive cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, we have set aside two hours on Friday, Dec. 11 and invite the community to drop off donations between 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at our 188 First Ave. North location.
The Salvation Army truck will be parked outside, along with one of its kettles, for our masked staff to place your donations.
We look forward to seeing you and will ensure physical distancing takes place.
Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, said they are in need of gifts for teenagers, especially boys.
“Lots of them are asking for hoodies, large and extra large,” Robinson said, but noted the Salvation Army will happily accept any gifts.
The kettle campaign could use a boost because to date it has brought in $22,000 and the goal is $72,000.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter