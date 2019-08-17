‘Harvesting the Memories’ Horsefly Fall Fair coming up Aug. 24

Horsefly quilter Terry MacLellan won best of show at the 2018 fall fair. Her winning quilt was supposed to be a table runner, but she said she liked the pattern so much and didn’t need a runner. “I really wanted a bedspread, so I just threw in some extras and it worked,” she said.

Horsefly Fall Fair Committee is inviting you to the 43rd annual Horsefly Fall Fair.

This year’s theme is “Harvest the Memories, 160 years of Horsefly.”

If you like the old country charm mixed with modern amenities, then this event is for you.

The fun starts at noon on Saturday, Aug. 24 and runs until 4 p.m. at the Horsefly Community Centre just past the bridge and near Clarks Store.

You cannot miss it, the first clue being all the cars parked in the vicinity. Far from a sleepy little event, this promises to showcase some amazing vegetables, preserves, pictures and home crafts. If you have ever wondered where life went then you will find it at the Horsefly Fall Fair.

Local residents are aware that judging will take place on Saturday morning and locals are urged to get there entries and fees in on Friday, Aug. 23 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The public will be charged entry but it will not break the bank. Any child under 12 gets in for free, with those above the age of 12 paying $2 each. We all hope that you will take the time to see the produce, preserves and crafts that is an essential part of many of our lives. You will also see some pictures and enjoy local entertainment and food.

Garry Irving for the Horsefly Fall Fair … 160 years of memories.

