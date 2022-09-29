Harvest Run in Williams Lake on Oct. 15

The Harvest Walk, Run and Bike is held annually to encourage residents to remain active and healthy all year long. (City of Williams Lake photo) An ‘I Spy the Pumpkin/Scarecrow’ contest was held during the Harvest Walk, Run and Bike. (City of Williams Lake photo) The Sixth Annual Harvest Walk, Run and Bike took place Sunday, Oct. 17. (City of Williams Lake photo)

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is inviting citizens out for some fresh air and exercise at their seventh annual Harvest Run on Oct. 15, 2022.

Run, walk or ride the designated 5 km route in the city and enjoy some fresh fall air to celebrate the season with in Williams Lake.

The event is for the whole family as the route can be taken at any speed and using any form of active transportation -walking, biking, a stroller, in a wheelchair, using a walker, riding a scooter and more.

Participants will leave from the Cariboo Memorial Complex around 11 a.m. and should come a bit before then to complete registration and a group warm-up.

Save On Foods and FreshCo have donated healthy snacks for participants and there will be a prize giveaway of local produce from the Williams Lake Farmer’s Market.

Participants can play ‘I Spy the Pumpkin/Scarecrow,’ with a number of pumpkins and scarecrows placed along the route, with completed forms eligible to win complimentary family swim and skate admissions from the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The Harvest Run is completely free and pre-registration is not necessary; however, all participants will be required to sign a waiver prior to the event to be eligible for giveaways.

Oct. 15 is also the second-to-last day for the provincial Go By Bike Weeks which run Oct. 3-16 for the fall session and so participants in the Harvest Run can log the kilometres on their GoByBikeBC accounts to be entered to win a cycling tour for two in Italy as well as local prizes. Register for Go By Bikes at https://gobybikebc.ca/williams-lake/

For more information on the Harvest Run please contact the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 250-398-7665.

