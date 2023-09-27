Harvest Run family-friendly fall fun in Williams Lake

Sonny, left, and Dave Altrows were enjoying a father-son run under some fall foliage on Sunday, Sept. 24 in Williams Lake as they participated in the Harvest Nutrition Fun Run. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sonny, left, and Dave Altrows were enjoying a father-son run under some fall foliage on Sunday, Sept. 24 in Williams Lake as they participated in the Harvest Nutrition Fun Run. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Harvest Nutrition Fun Run a family affair for all ages in downtown

Fall winds blew into Williams Lake on a sunny Sunday for the city’s annual Harvest Nutrition Fun Run event.

Sixty-five community members came to enjoy the free event put on by the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex which encourages citizens to walk, run, roll or ride a five-kilometre route.

This year’s event was supported by the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society to help make the event waste-wise, and by Interior Health to promote a healthier community.

Fresh fruit snacks and waste-free water was provided, with seasonal apples from Puddle Produce Farms.

The five-kilometre route was kept safe by the support of Citizens on Patrol volunteers, who did some traffic control at intersections.

Streets for All Williams Lake was also on site to let participants know about opportunities to win prizes as part of Go By Bike Weeks in October and related events and offer people a chance to enter free tickets to the film they are showing with the Williams Lake Film Club next month.

More than one person remarked how the weather could not have been better, as it was a beautiful fall day, with some wind but lots of sun to highlight the changing leaves.

Participants could scavenger hunt along the route for scarecrows to be eligible to win more prizes and answer questions with answers posted along the route as well.

