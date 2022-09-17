There were smiles all around as residents and visitors alike took in the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Sept. 10 and 11.
The popular fall event was back after being sidelined for two years due to the pandemic.
Co-organizer Tammy Tugnum said although entries were down, possibly due to the storms over the summer that damaged some gardens this year, attendance was up.
“We want to thank everyone who took the time to enter,” said Tugnum. “We knew it would be a year of rebuilding, people remembering when the fair is, always the weekend after Labour Day. So many folks said that they would be back with their entries next year.”
Leslea Destree, also a co-organizer, said the Mini Makers Market and youth vendors was another huge success this year.
For both, the very best part of the weekend was seeing everyone again, they said.
“It felt good to be back with our event. Thank you Williams Lake and area for your continued support. See you in 2023.”
High Points Winners Williams Lake Harvest Fair Gold Rush 2022 are as follows;
Grand Aggregate – Mary Telfer
Cut Flowers – Margret Menzies, Best in Show – Cheryl Carruthers
Floral Art – Annette Ellis, Best in Show – Cheryl Carruthers
Potted Plants – Mary Telfer, Best in Show Indoor – Rosalyn Giles, Best in Show Outdoor – R Richburg
Vegetables – Mary Telfer
Canning – Mary Telfer
Baking – Mary Telfer
Needlework and Sewing – Mary Telfer
Quilting – Shirley Thiessen, Best in Show – Linda Isfeld
Seniors – Yvonne Tesky
Arts & Crafts – Bill Watt
Children Pre Junior – Gillian Wren, Junior – Kade Ryan, Intermediate – Aiden Ryan
Wine – Sid Breckenridge, Best in Show – Sid Breckenridge
Photography – Sarah Dressler
