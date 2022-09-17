There were smiles all around as residents and visitors alike took in the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Sept. 10 and 11.

The popular fall event was back after being sidelined for two years due to the pandemic.

Co-organizer Tammy Tugnum said although entries were down, possibly due to the storms over the summer that damaged some gardens this year, attendance was up.

“We want to thank everyone who took the time to enter,” said Tugnum. “We knew it would be a year of rebuilding, people remembering when the fair is, always the weekend after Labour Day. So many folks said that they would be back with their entries next year.”

Leslea Destree, also a co-organizer, said the Mini Makers Market and youth vendors was another huge success this year.

For both, the very best part of the weekend was seeing everyone again, they said.

“It felt good to be back with our event. Thank you Williams Lake and area for your continued support. See you in 2023.”

High Points Winners Williams Lake Harvest Fair Gold Rush 2022 are as follows;

Grand Aggregate – Mary Telfer

Cut Flowers – Margret Menzies, Best in Show – Cheryl Carruthers

Floral Art – Annette Ellis, Best in Show – Cheryl Carruthers

Potted Plants – Mary Telfer, Best in Show Indoor – Rosalyn Giles, Best in Show Outdoor – R Richburg

Vegetables – Mary Telfer

Canning – Mary Telfer

Baking – Mary Telfer

Needlework and Sewing – Mary Telfer

Quilting – Shirley Thiessen, Best in Show – Linda Isfeld

Seniors – Yvonne Tesky

Arts & Crafts – Bill Watt

Children Pre Junior – Gillian Wren, Junior – Kade Ryan, Intermediate – Aiden Ryan

Wine – Sid Breckenridge, Best in Show – Sid Breckenridge

Photography – Sarah Dressler



Williams Lake Harvest Fair co-organizer Tammy Tugnum is all smiles Sunday afternoon as she awards participants their prizes at the end of the two-day event. Attendance was up at the fair, while the work was spread out over a small group of volunteers. See more page 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tammy Tugnum awards the Grand Aggregate trophy to this year’s winner, Mary Telfer at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Sunday. (Photo submitted)

Volunteers Wendy and Cary Frederick set up the parking barricades for the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Friday evening. Wendy said she will also be working at one of the six concessions at the fair to help out due to there being fewer volunteers this year. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Volunteers Wendy and Cary Frederick set up the parking barricades for the Williams Lake Harvest Fair Friday evening. Wendy said she will also be working at one of the six concessions at the fair to help out due to there being fewer volunteers this year. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)